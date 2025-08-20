WATCH: Zach Top Shares Video For “South of Sanity,”

Singer, songwriter Zach Top has released the official video for his brand-new song, “South of Sanity,” out today. The track is the latest preview from his sophomore album, Ain’t In It For My Health, arriving Friday, August 29 on Leo33.

The new project follows Top’s breakthrough debut, Cold Beer & Country Music, and comes during a landmark year for the fast-rising artist. Earlier this summer, he released the album’s lead single, “Good Times & Tan Lines.” The momentum continues as “South of Sanity” pairs Top’s crisp, traditional country sound with cinematic visuals that bring the song’s story to life.

In celebration of the release, Top will continue his Cold Beer & Country Music Headline Tour through the fall. Ahead of his headline run, Top is also on the road with Dierks Bentley’s Broken Branches Tour through the end of summer.

Already a breakout name, Zach Top notched his first #1 country radio hit earlier this year with “I Never Lie.” He went on to earn ACM New Male Artist of the Year and a nomination for New Artist of the Year at the upcoming 58th Annual CMA Awards.

Raised in Sunnyside, Washington, Top grew up steeped in classic country while working on his family’s farm. By the age of seven, he was already performing in a band with his siblings, and in his teens and early twenties, he cut his teeth playing in bluegrass groups. Since moving to Nashville in 2021, he’s quickly established himself as one of the genre’s most exciting new traditionalists.

