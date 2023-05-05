Garth Brooks Inducts Joe & Linda Chambers To Music City Walk of Fame

The Music City Walk of Fame inducted Joe & Linda Chambers, co-founders of the Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum, along with Eric Church and Butch Spyridon, on Thursday, May 4. Receiving the 98th, 99th and 100th stars on the Music City Walk of Fame, inductees were recognized for their significant work of preserving the musical heritage of Nashville and for contributing to the world through song.

Garth Brooks inducted Linda Chambers and (posthumously) her late husband Joe Chambers, who passed away in Sept. 2022, saying, “The star goes down today celebrating a man’s life who’s no longer with us — celebrating a life well-led and really celebrating what he did. Right alongside him we’re going to celebrate the life of a woman, Linda Chambers, who is living a life well-led and who is doing things, still, and will continue to carry the torch for both of them… I’m an artist, I’m selfish, everything I do is for me. What these two have done, and continue doing, is for somebody else. And that makes me love them even more.”

The Music City Walk of Fame was created in 2006 on Nashville’s Music Mile, a roughly one-mile stretch that connects downtown to Music Row. Permanent sidewalk medallions with the names of inductees are displayed in a star design.

Joe Chambers moved from Columbus, GA to Nashville, TN in the 1970s to pursue a career as a musician, songwriter and producer. In 1985, as a couple Joe and Linda Chambers opened a chain of guitar stores, Chambers Guitars, with multiple locations in middle Tennessee and Kentucky. In 2006 Joe and Linda opened the Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum on Sixth Avenue South, a non-profit museum honoring musicians of all genres of music by preserving and showcasing the historical instruments played on recorded songs. In 2012 Joe & Linda restored and renovated the first floor of the Nashville Municipal Auditorium bringing light not only to musicians, engineers, producers and women behind the music, but also helping preserve the history of the Nashville Municipal Auditorium as a historical venue and giving the Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum a new home.