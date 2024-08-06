LISTEN: Cyndi Thomson’s “Liar”

Cyndi Thomson continues her return to the country music scene with her latest single “Liar,” (listen above) co-written with longtime collaborator Tommy Lee James and Caitlyn Smith. Her songs are deeper, her voice is stronger, and her storytelling is more compelling than ever, marking the release of “Liar” out now. LINK HERE.

Thomson’s debut on Capitol Records garnered numerous accolades and set her on a path to major touring routes across the US with Alan Jackson, Keith Urban and many others with her debut “My World.” It was a meteoric rise for the Tifton, Georgia native with GRAMMY nods, ACM and CMA nominations and a debut single staying atop the charts for several weeks.

Her most recent single “Sipping’ Wine On The Water,” sat on a variety of key playlists, sparked a wine deal with Horse Creek Winery in Georgia. “Liar,” and its accompanying upcoming visualizer is the fourth track from her new library of tunes. Featured on Spotify’s “All New Country” and Amazon Music’s “Breakthrough Country” playlists, Thomson’s latest single, “Liar,” is quickly gaining recognition and captivating country music fans. Recently she performed to a full house at CMA Music Fest and the popular Bluebird On The Mountain series. More dates are being added as she prepares for her upcoming release through Command Shift.

