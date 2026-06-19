Josh Ross Proves He’s Ready for Next Level at the Ryman

Opening for Nate Smith at a sold-out Ryman Auditorium is no easy assignment. The Mother Church crowd expects authenticity, energy and songs they can connect with. On Wednesday night (June 18), Josh Ross delivered all three.

The Canadian country star took the stage with the confidence of an artist who has quickly outgrown the “rising star” label. Backed by a tight band and armed with pure energy, Ross wasted little time winning over the Nashville audience.

Ross has spent the last few years steadily building momentum, amassing nearly 1.4 billion global streams and earning a reputation as one of country music’s most exciting new voices. At the Ryman, it became clear why.

His signature vocal rasp cuts through a room unlike many of today’s polished country singers. There’s a rawness to his delivery that works particularly well in a venue known for showcasing genuine performers rather than production-heavy spectacles.

The crowd responded immediately to fan favorites from his debut album Later Tonight, singing along throughout much of the set. Songs like “Hate How You Look” showcased Ross’ ability to blend country storytelling with a rock edge, while several of his more emotional tracks highlighted the vulnerability that has become a hallmark of his songwriting.

One of the evening’s standout moments came during “Scared of Getting Sober,” a deeply personal song that finds Ross confronting heartbreak, loneliness and the realities of life on the road. In a room as intimate as the Ryman, the song landed with remarkable impact. You could feel the audience leaning in as Ross delivered lyrics that were clearly drawn from real-life experiences.

Just days after releasing his latest single, “Give ‘Er Hell,” Ross also introduced the song to the Nashville crowd. The gritty anthem fit naturally into the set, combining his modern country sound with the kind of blue-collar determination that has helped him connect with fans across North America. Live, the song carried an extra level of intensity and felt like a glimpse into where Ross’ music may be headed next.

What impressed most wasn’t just the quality of the songs but Ross’ stage presence. He moved comfortably around the historic stage, balancing arena-ready energy with the kind of sincerity that the Ryman audience appreciates. There was never a sense that he was trying too hard. He simply let the music do the work.

The performance also demonstrated how much Ross has grown as a live performer. Having recently completed sold-out headline dates across Canada and appearances at major festivals, he looked every bit like an artist preparing for larger stages and bigger headlining opportunities.

By the time he exited the stage and Nate Smith prepared to take over, Ross had accomplished exactly what an opening act hopes to do: win over new fans while leaving existing ones wanting more.

The Ryman has long served as a proving ground for country music’s future stars. Based on his performance Wednesday night, Josh Ross appears well on his way to joining that conversation. For an artist with just one full-length album released, the future looks exceptionally bright.

–Jerry Holthouse

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