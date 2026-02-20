LISTEN: Coleman Jennings Drops Twang-Driven New Track “Flyin’”

Country traditionalist with a rebellious streak, Coleman Jennings is back with his latest release, “Flyin’,” a road-ready anthem that leans into classic honky-tonk grit. (listen above)

Produced by GRAMMY® winner Dave Cobb — known for his work with Chris Stapleton and Sturgill Simpson — the track follows last month’s debut label EP Ride On, released via Big Loud Texas / Mercury Records.

Written solo, as is much of Jennings’ catalog, “Flyin’” channels the hard twang and straight-ahead drive reminiscent of Buck Owens, pairing it with lyrics born from long stretches of open highway and restless ambition. The chorus captures that yearning pull toward home and purpose:

I need to fly on home

I need to get to where I’m goin’ Lord

Skip the journey just take me there

I need to get livin’ again…

Jennings’ EP Ride On also includes previously released tracks “Head Spinning” and the harmony-rich, ’70s-leaning “Jamie,” the latter earning a nod as one of Holler’s “Best New Country Songs.” Much of the project was recorded in the moment at Cobb’s Savannah, Georgia studio, giving the collection a raw, lived-in energy that suits Jennings’ modern troubadour persona.

Blending Western, folk, honky tonk, outlaw, Americana, and touches of old-time and bluegrass, Jennings continues carving out a lane that honors country tradition without being confined by it.

Tonight, he takes the stage in Fayetteville, GA supporting Dwight Yoakam, with additional headlining dates and festival appearances scheduled through April.

