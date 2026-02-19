Amber Mark Bringing The Pretty Idea Tour to Brooklyn Bowl

Fresh off a run of arena dates supporting Sabrina Carpenter on the Short n’ Sweet tour, singer, songwriter, and producer Amber Mark is stepping into her boldest chapter yet. She brings The Pretty Idea Tour to Brooklyn Bowl Nashville on Wednesday, 2/25, in support of her latest album Pretty Idea — and if the buzz is any indication, this one is tailor-made for the stage.

Blending lush R&B, alt-soul, and dreamy pop, Mark’s live show promises to be equal parts intimate and electric. Pretty Idea, praised by outlets including Pitchfork, NPR, VIBE, and NYLON, features the standout collaboration “Don’t Remind Me” with Anderson .Paak — a groove-heavy highlight that practically begs for a live audience.

Raised across Europe, Asia, and North America, and now splitting time between New York City and Los Angeles, Mark channels a global perspective into her music. That worldly influence, layered with her undeniable vocal control and sharp songwriting, has helped her amass more than 750 million global streams and earn a rare cosign from Sade.

Her 2022 debut studio album Three Dimensions Deep marked a major breakthrough, landing on multiple year-end “best of” lists and earning an impressive 8.0 score from Pitchfork, which praised her “exceptional voice and songwriting.” She followed with sold-out headline tours across the U.S., UK, and EU, along with festival appearances at Coachella, Outside Lands, and Pitchfork Music Festival.

Fans also remember her inventive “Covered-19” lockdown series, where she reimagined everything from Nirvana’s “Heart-Shaped Box” to Sisqo’s “Thong Song,” showcasing both range and fearless creativity. Collaborations with Empress Of and Paul Woolford further cemented her as an artist equally at home in protest pop and piano-house club anthems.

Now, with a social following topping 1.1 million and a fiercely loyal global fanbase, Amber Mark is bringing that momentum to Nashville for what promises to be a captivating night at Brooklyn Bowl. If Pretty Idea is any indication, expect shimmering production, powerhouse vocals, and a set that moves seamlessly between soulful vulnerability and dance-floor euphoria.

Want the Best Price for a Nashville Hotel?



Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!