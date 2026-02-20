Just Jayne Drop Sassy New Anthem “Death & Taxes”

Nashville’s own Just Jayne are kicking off 2026 in style with their radiant new single, “Death & Taxes” — a sharp-tongued, harmony-soaked takedown of an all-too-predictable ex.

Comprised of singer/songwriters Taylor Edwards, Jillian Steele, and Rachel Wiggins, the rising trio continue to make waves in Music City and beyond. Recently named to Taste of Country’s “RISERS: 2026 Artists to Watch,” Just Jayne were praised for “bringing beautiful three-part harmonies back to country music.” On “Death & Taxes,” those harmonies take center stage, wrapping razor-sharp wit inside a glossy, country-pop sheen.

Produced by Matt Geroux (Josh Ross, Canaan Cox), the track finds the trio stepping confidently into post-breakup clarity. Instead of wallowing in heartache, “Death & Taxes” leans into unapologetic sass, opening with a knowing smirk:

“Don’t need a psychic / I got a feeling / You’re at the bar / Taking shots with Stephen…”

With clever wordplay and a chorus that cleverly compares an ex’s inevitable regret to life’s two certainties, the song turns the tables in the most satisfying way:

“Just as sure as the world’s gonna turn / You’re gonna turn that truck back my way…”

Bright banjo riffs, shimmering mandolin, and soulful pedal steel add texture to the track’s bold bravado, giving it that sweet spot between contemporary polish and country roots.

“Death & Taxes” follows their October release “Climate Change,” featured on the Nobody Wants This Season 2: The Soundtrack, and continues the momentum they’ve built since debuting just over a year ago with “This Morning,” a clever female-response to Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night.” Since then, they’ve delivered fan favorites like “Breathe” and “The Way We Were,” further showcasing their whip-smart songwriting and dynamic vocal blend.

On the road, Just Jayne are keeping busy. Tonight they continue their run supporting Maddox Batson in Atlanta. Next month, they’ll make their international debut at the C2C Festival in London before joining multi-platinum hitmaker Nate Smith on tour in April. The trio have previously shared stages with the likes of Maddie & Tae, Billy Currington, and Tyler Hubbard — building a reputation for a live show that’s as vibrant as their harmonies.

