LISTEN: Cody Jinks’ “I Don’t Trust My Memories Anymore”

Cody Jinks’ new song, “I Don’t Trust My Memories Anymore,” is debuting today. Listen HERE. Written by Jinks, Chris Shiflett and Kendell Marvel, the song is the second unveiled from Jinks’ new country album, Mercy, which will be released November 12 via his own independent label, Late August Records.

In conjunction with Mercy, Jinks will also release a new metal record, None The Wiser, with his band Caned by Nod the same day. Both produced and engineered by Edward Spear (with co-production on Mercy by Jinks’ longtime bandmate Joshua Thompson) and recorded simultaneously at Sonic Ranch in Tornillo, Texas, the two records represent Jinks’ uniqueness as an artist, demonstrating his rare ability to successfully create across genres. Although varying sonically and thematically, Mercy and None The Wiser are tied together through Jinks’ signature songwriting, which takes yet another step forward with even more perception and grit displayed on both albums. Ahead of the releases, Jinks has recently unveiled three new songs: “All It Cost Me Was Everything” from Mercy and “Dying Trying” and “Middle Finger” from None The Wiser.