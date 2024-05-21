LISTEN: Chris Stapleton & Dua Lipa, “Think I’m In Love With You”

In case you missed it, this collaboration really got people talking at the ACMs and now they have released it. Chris Stapleton and Dua Lipa, “Think I’m In Love With You (with Dua Lipa) (Live from the 59th ACM Awards).” (Listen above)
Recorded live at last week’s ACM Awards in Frisco, TX, the surprise duet features Stapleton and Dua Lipa alongside Stapleton’s band, The Honchos, as well as a 13-piece string section.

