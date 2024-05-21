Billy Currington Gets Some Platinum Hardware

Billy Currington took the stage in Music City on Saturday (5/18) for a sold-out show at Ascend Amphitheater. Sparking a crowd-wide singalong for the entirety of the hit-filled set, Currington treated fans to chart-toppers including “Pretty Good at Drinkin’ Beer,” “Let Me Down Easy,” “It Don’t Hurt Like It Used To,” “People Are Crazy,” “We Are Tonight,” and more than a dozen others.

Moments before the show, Currington was surprised by his UMG Nashville/Mercury Nashville and Dennis Entertainment teams with a plaque to commemorate his Doin’ Somethin’ Right album achieving 2X Platinum certification, plus “Must Be Doin’ Somethin’ Right” and “Good Directions” achieving 4X Platinum status.

Currington will release a career-spanning compilation of his top-charting singles with #1’s Vol. 1, out July 5. The album includes 11 tracks and will be released on both CD and vinyl.

#1’s Vol. 1 Track Listing:

Side A

1. Must Be Doin’ Somethin’ Right

2. Good Directions

3. People Are Crazy

4. That’s How Country Boys Roll

5. Pretty Good at Drinkin’ Beer

6. Let Me Down Easy

Side B

7. Hey Girl

8. We Are Tonight

9. Don’t It

10. It Don’t Hurt Like It Used To

11. Do I Make You Wanna

Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!