LISTEN: Charlie Parr’s “Bear Head Lake”

Minnesota-based singer, songwriter and guitarist Charlie Parr’s new song, “Bear Head Lake,” is debuting today. (listen above) Reflecting on the song, Parr shares, “Go north. Find a quiet place where you can’t hear the engines anymore, can’t smell the cigarette smoke or diesel fumes, where you can’t see the neon lights or get a signal on your cell phone. Go for a walk and look at the sky, lie down and look at the ground, submerge yourself in cold, iron-colored water, then sit on the rocks and breathe.”

“Bear Head Lake” is the third song unveiled from Parr’s anticipated new album, Little Sun, which will be released March 22 on Smithsonian Folkways. Notably his first ever album to not be recorded entirely live, Little Sun was produced by close friend and collaborator Tucker Martine in Portland, OR during the worst snowstorm the city had seen in decades. Across these eight tracks, including previously released songs, “Boombox” and “Portland Avenue,” Parr offers a clarifying work that reflects on the world and people around him.

Of the project, Parr shares, “Up until this very album, my recordings have always been done live, with few if any overdubs and nearly always the first take—leave all the mistakes, missed lyrics, extraneous noise, and whatever else might happen there for the ages. Most records have been recorded in roughly the time that it took to play the songs. And that’s been fine, actually. Here’s a new way for me, though: here’s an album that was recorded live but in collaboration with producer Tucker Martine, who’s become a friend and trusted musical ally. You’ll hear what happened, so I don’t need to describe it to you, but I’m very grateful for the opportunity to work with this very talented group of musicians.”

You can catch Parr right here in Nashville at Legion Post 82 on March 22nd.

Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!