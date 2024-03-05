Date Set For 2024 Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival

One of Tennessee’s premiere music events, Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival is back for a milestone year in 2024, returning to The Park at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin, Tennessee, for its 10th anniversary September 28-29. And now, the countdown is on. In past 10 years the festival has continued to grow with six stages and heralded lineups year after year, and has expanded its cultural focus by showcasing hundreds of local artisans, restaurants, food trucks and makers that give context and authenticity to the Pilgrimage experience.

Pilgrimage has always presented itself as family friendly which means kids are welcomed and encouraged to experience festival culture at young age; especially in our Franklin Fun Farm area. Each year Pilgrimage develops new elements to continue to create a music festival with the mission to grow and evolve each year. Experiences like Americana Music Triangle, which is a collection of municipalities from the rich music heritage of the South all in one tent. Fans get o see in one place, locations they might want to visit these towns, small and large, to keep this history alive.

Stay tuned to Nashville.com for the 2024 lineup!

