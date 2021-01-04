LISTEN: Barry Gibb and Dolly Parton – “Words”

Two legendary artists, Barry Gibb and Dolly Parton join forces on a new version of the beloved Bee Gees’ song, “Words,” out last Friday. Listen above.

“Words” is the third and final song unveiled from Gibb’s new album, GREENFIELDS: The Gibb Brothers Songbook, Vol. 1, which will be released this Friday, January 8 on Capitol Records. Produced by Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Cobb, the record finds Gibb realizing his long-time dream of working with some of the artists he admires the most. In addition to Parton, the album features collaborations with Alison Krauss, Brandi Carlile, Gillian Welch and David Rawlings, Jason Isbell, Jay Buchanan, Keith Urban, Little Big Town, Miranda Lambert, Olivia Newton-John, Sheryl Crow and Tommy Emmanuel. Watch the album’s official trailer below.

In addition to the new album, Gibb is the subject of a new documentary, The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart, directed by Frank Marshall. Out now on HBO Max. Watch the trailer HERE.

Of recording GREENFIELDS, Barry Gibb shares, “From the first day we stepped into RCA Studios in Nashville (the very place where Elvis, Willie, Waylon, Roy, the Everly Brothers and so many other legends made their magic) the album took on a life of its own. I couldn’t be more grateful for the opportunity to work with Dave and all the artists who stopped by. They were all incredibly generous with their time and talent. They inspired me more than words can express. I feel deep down that Maurice and Robin would have loved this album for different reasons. I wish we could have all been together to do it…but I think we were.”

Dave Cobb comments, “It was truly an honor to work with one of my heroes. The Bee Gees’ first album has always been a staple for me and it was surreal to get to witness the genius of Barry Gibb in the studio—he’s one of the greatest of all time!”

With a career spanning more than five decades, Sir Barry Gibb stands as one of the most renowned and celebrated musicians of the modern era. As co-founder and creative leader of the Brothers Gibb—better known to the world as the Bee Gees—Barry with his brothers, Maurice and Robin, represent one of the most successful vocal groups in rock and roll history, having sold more than 200 million albums to date. With nine #1 singles as a performer, Barry is also amongst the most successful songwriters of all-time (with sixteen #1 singles) and is seventh on the list of most successful producers (with fourteen #1 singles). He is also tied with John Lennon and Paul McCartney for most #1 singles in a calendar year with seven. Among his many awards and honors are eight Grammy Awards, the Grammy Legend Award and, most recently, the 2015 Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award. He is also the recipient of the American Music Awards Lifetime Achievement Award, the BMI Icon Award, four BMI Songwriter of the Year Awards, four BMI Song of the Year Awards and is a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Songwriters Hall of Fame. In 2004, Barry received one of Britain’s highest honors when the Bee Gees were made Commanders of the British Empire and, in 2018, was Knighted “Sir Barry Gibb” by Prince Charles for his services to music and charity.

GREENFIELDS: THE GIBB BROTHERS SONGBOOK, VOL. 1 TRACK LIST

1. “I’ve Gotta Get A Message To You” with Keith Urban

2. “Words of a Fool” with Jason Isbell

3. “Run to Me” with Brandi Carlile

4. “Too Much Heaven” with Alison Krauss

5. “Lonely Days” with Little Big Town

6. “Words” with Dolly Parton

7. “Jive Talkin’” with Miranda Lambert, Jay Buchanan

8. “How Deep Is Your Love” with Tommy Emanuel, Little Big Town

9. “How Can You Mend A Broken Heart” with Sheryl Crow

10. “To Love Somebody” with Jay Buchanan

11. “Rest Your Love On Me” with Olivia Newton-John

12. “Butterfly” with Gillian Welch, David Rawlings