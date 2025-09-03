Better Than Ezra to Make Grand Ole Opry Debut Ahead of Pilgrimage

Even after 37 years of unforgettable moments, Better Than Ezra is still hitting new milestones. The iconic Platinum rock band — Kevin Griffin, Tom Drummond, Jim Payne, and Michael Jerome — will step onto one of the most hallowed stages in music history when they make their Grand Ole Opry debut on Wednesday, September 24. The lineup that evening also features Maggie Rose, Flatland Cavalry, and Gary Mule Deer, making for a night not to miss.

For frontman Kevin Griffin, who was born in Georgia, raised in Louisiana, and has long called Tennessee home, the Opry appearance carries a special weight. It also comes just days before the band performs at the 11th annual Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival in Franklin, TN, September 27–28. Griffin co-founded and produces the festival, which has become a beloved Middle Tennessee tradition and a destination for music lovers from across the country. This year marks the band’s eighth appearance on the Pilgrimage stage.

Better Than Ezra has been keeping momentum strong. Last July, they released their own high-energy spin on Role Model’s “Sally, When The Wine Runs Out,” turning the viral Gen-Z anthem into a cross-generational rocker. And in 2023, the group returned with their first full-length album in a decade, Super Magick, co-produced by Griffin and GRAMMY® winner Emery Dobyns (Patti Smith, The Black Crowes). The record drew widespread praise, with RIFF Magazine calling it “worth the 10-year wait,” while American Songwriter applauded its lead single “Live A Little” as “feel-good.”

Looking ahead, 2025 marks the 30th anniversary of the band’s Platinum breakthrough album Deluxe, which gave the world lasting favorites like “In the Blood,” “Rosealia,” “Porcelain,” and the generation-defining hit “Good.” Still a fan favorite, “Good” has surpassed 100 million streams and remains a cornerstone of Better Than Ezra’s live shows.

The band’s upcoming Opry debut and return to Pilgrimage follow a string of standout performances, including a sold-out Fillmore show in New Orleans and a celebrated set at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival earlier this year.

