LISTEN: Bailey Zimmerman’s “Holding On”

Today, Bailey Zimmerman unveiled his new song, “Holding On,” an introspective anthem about finding resilience in the face of adversity. After debuting the track live at the Grand Ole Opry last month and teasing it on social media, Zimmerman now shares the full version across all streaming platforms. (Listen above)

With “Holding On,” Zimmerman reflects on personal struggles and the desire for a love strong enough to weather any storm. He vividly portrays a relationship at a crossroads, asking whether two people can find strength in each other when life feels insurmountable. The chorus poignantly asks, “Would you be strong and keep holding on? If this was your last breath, would you waste it on me? Stick around when I’m in the dark, be the angel that comes down and picks up my heart.”

“No matter who you are or where you’re at in life, everybody goes through hard times. I hope this song reminds you guys to keep going when you’re faced with adversity because you never know what tomorrow may have in store for you. KEEP GOING, KEEP HOLDING ON,” says Zimmerman.

“Holding On” arrives just ahead of the 2024 CMA Awards, where Zimmerman is nominated for Best New Artist, further solidifying his status as one of country music’s brightest stars.

Zimmerman’s 2024 has been marked by numerous accomplishments. Over the summer, he released “New To Country,” accompanied by a music video shot in his hometown of Louisville, IL. Directed by Justin Clough, the video captures a lively celebration of country life—boats, trucks, ATVs, and explosions—a tribute to Zimmerman’s heartland roots.

His latest radio single, “Holy Smokes,” has already earned over 1.1 million US track equivalents, following the success of his Platinum-selling, No. 1 hit “Where It Ends,” which topped the charts for two consecutive weeks and became his fourth consecutive No. 1 at country radio. Zimmerman is also featured on the Twisters: The Album soundtrack with “Hell Or High Water,” alongside artists like Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, and Kane Brown.

Zimmerman’s debut album, Religiously. The Album set milestones as the biggest all-genre streaming debut album since 2021 and the biggest streaming country debut album of all time. It peaked at No. 3 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart and No. 7 on the Billboard 200. The album includes several No. 1 hits, such as the 4x Platinum “Fall In Love” and the 5x Platinum “Rock And A Hard Place,” which held the No. 1 spot for six consecutive weeks. Religiously. The Album. also features fan favorites like his latest radio hit “Where It Ends” and the 2x Platinum title track, “Religiously.”

