Bill Medley And Vince Gill Team Up For “These Days”

Today, legendary artist Bill Medley, best known as one-half of GRAMMY-winning duo The Righteous Brothers, released his new single “These Days (ft. Vince Gill),” offering the first taste of the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer’s forthcoming album, expected early 2025. The reimagined cover adds Medley’s unmistakable baritone voice to the country classic, highlighting his Blues-roots. (listen above)

“A friend brought me the song because he thought it would be a great one for me to do. I fell in love with it, recorded it, and sent it to Vince Gill, thinking maybe he would just do some guitar work on it. By the time I got it back, he did a full-on duet with me, which was a real honor,” said Medley.

Medley and Gill were both nominated for New Male Artist of the Year at the Academy of Country Music Awards in 1984, which Gill ultimately won. Recounting the events, Medley said “I did my entire upcoming album to honor singers and songwriters that I admire, and I think that Vince Gill is one of the greatest singers and songwriters of all time. He writes perfectly for my voice, and I was just thrilled to have him come along on this project.”

Medley, a lover of country music, teases his iconic voice in a new light as he prepares to release his first album in nearly a decade. The 14-song collection will see the singer-songwriter covering mega country ballads alongside some of the most iconic names in the industry. Currently, Medley and his new partner Bucky Heard are performing a residency at the South Point Casino, Las Vegas, NV, taking fans on a nostalgic journey through the catalog of one of the greatest duos of all time.

