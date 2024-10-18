Punk Rockers Daisy Grenade Reveal “How To Hide A Body”

Just in time for Halloween, power punk bubble grunge darlings Daisy Grenade today revealed “How To Hide A Body,” (watch and listen above) a cheeky ode to nasty exes produced by Courtney Ballard. In true Daisy Grenade style, Dani Nigro and Keaton Whittaker imagine gloriously glossy gore where they gift an all-too-deserving boyfriend a grizzly end.

“It’s about the fantasy of finally getting your abuser back,” says Nigro.

“But in a sparkly, campy horror movie way,” adds Whittaker, in a nod to the video directed by frequent Daisy Grenade collaborators Jamie Rice and Hannah Klein.

The band will be on tour soon and plan to make a stop at Cannery Hall on November 29. Should be a great show.

