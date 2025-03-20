LISTEN: 2 New Songs From Morgan Wallen

Morgan Wallen is gearing up for a big 2025, officially announcing his highly anticipated fourth studio album, I’m The Problem, set to drop on May 16. Breaking the news directly to his fans, Wallen revealed that the album will blend his signature country roots with rock and dirt-road grit. Fittingly, its release coincides with the launch of his first-ever, all-genre Sand In My Boots Festival in Gulf Shores, Alabama, running May 16-18.

Spending nearly a year crafting the album from his farm just outside Nashville, Wallen took a deeply personal approach, working with longtime collaborators Joey Moi and Charlie Handsome. The project finds him reflecting on his past, owning up to his missteps, and looking ahead to what’s next.

“I know I’ve been a problem before, no doubt about it,” Wallen admits. “But I’ve been thinking—do I still want to be that problem? Or is it time to move on? This album might be the last time I say it out loud.”

Ahead of the full release, Wallen is giving fans an early taste with two new tracks dropping tonight: Just In Case (listen below), featuring an all-star songwriting team including John Byron, Josh Thompson, and Alex Bak, and I’m A Little Crazy (listen above), penned by Michael Hardy, Hunter Phelps, and Jameson Rodgers. Both tracks were produced by Joey Moi, with Charlie Handsome co-producing Just In Case.

Wallen recently made history as the first artist to have two albums spend over 100 weeks in the Billboard 200’s top 10. Forbes noted his unprecedented success, calling out his ability to achieve milestones that few country artists have come close to.

To celebrate the album, Wallen will take the stage on Saturday Night Live as the musical guest on March 29, giving fans a first look at the new music.

He’s also hitting the road in a big way with the I’m The Problem Tour, kicking off June 20. Joining him on select dates are country legends and chart-toppers like Brooks & Dunn, Miranda Lambert, Thomas Rhett, and Koe Wetzel, along with support from Gavin Adcock, Corey Kent, Ella Langley, and Anne Wilson. Between the tour and the Sand In My Boots Festival, these 21 shows will be the only chances to see Wallen live in 2025.