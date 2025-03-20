Billy Ray Cyrus & Scott Adkins Launch Roam Man Management

Billy Ray Cyrus and longtime manager Scott Adkins are embarking on a new chapter with the launch of Roam Man Management, their freshly minted artist management company. Their debut signing is none other than GRAMMY® Award winner Micki Free—a legendary guitarist, songwriter, and performer with a career spanning decades. While Adkins continues to manage Cyrus, the duo’s latest venture is dedicated to supporting artists they truly believe in.

Micki Free brings an undeniable legacy to Roam Man. With a musical journey shaped by his diverse heritage—Cherokee lineage, adopted Comanche roots, Creole, and Irish descent—his sound is a fusion of blues, rock, and Native American influences. His collaborations read like a Hall of Fame roster, from Prince and KISS to Carlos Santana, Billy Gibbons, and beyond.

“Welcome to Music City and Roam Man Productions, Micki Free! Proud and honored you chose to join us. Can’t wait for the world to hear what you’ve been working on. We gonna be TAKIN’ OUR COUNTRY BACK,” Cyrus shared.

Adkins echoed the excitement: “Micki is a GRAMMY-winning powerhouse who’s played alongside legends, written with Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons, and even shared the stage with Billy. We’re beyond excited to be part of this journey with him.”

Micki himself is equally thrilled about this next chapter. “Billy and I have talked about working together for years, and now it’s finally happening. I couldn’t be happier. Scott’s energy and drive are the perfect complement to this partnership.”

Micki’s rise in the industry started early with management deals from Gene Simmons and Diana Ross, paving the way for his time in the iconic R&B group Shalamar—where he forged a lasting friendship with Prince. His signature style and look were even famously parodied in Chappelle’s Show’s classic Charlie Murphy’s True Hollywood Stories sketch, chronicling an unforgettable pickup basketball game between Prince’s crew and “The Shirts Against The Blouses.”

As a solo artist, Micki’s resume is stacked with collaborations and performances alongside Janet Jackson, Cheap Trick, Gary Clark Jr., Little Steven Van Zandt, Cindy Blackman Santana, Bill Wyman (The Rolling Stones), and more. A master guitarist and skilled Native American flutist, he’s released five albums dedicated to the instrument, blending traditional sounds with his blues-rock roots.

His latest project, the Dreamcatcher EP, is out now on all streaming platforms, featuring collaborations with members of Santana’s band—including Cindy Blackman Santana (drums), Benny Rietveld (bass), and Ray Green (vocals)—alongside bassist Rhonda Smith (Prince, Jeff Beck) and Mark “Muggie Do” Leach on Hammond organ and piano.

As a five-time Native American Music Award winner and a Native American Music Hall of Fame inductee, Micki Free is more than just a musician—he’s a cultural ambassador, a mentor, and a trailblazer. Whether in the studio, on stage, or through his advocacy work, his influence continues to inspire generations.

