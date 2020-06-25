Lindsay Ell’s Sophomore Album “Heart Theory” Coming August 14

Singer/songwriter Lindsay Ell today announces her sophomore album “Heart Theory,” out August 14. The album’s pre-order launches tonight with the track “Want me back” which was co-written with Kane Brown, Matt McGinn & Lindsay Rime.

“Heart Theory” marks Ell’s first new original album in three years and is a personal concept album comprised of 12 tracks that journey through each stage of grief: shock, denial, anger, bargaining, depression, testing, and acceptance. Ell co-wrote 11 of the songs, enlisting help from acclaimed writers & artists including Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line and Brandy Clark among others on the project.

While “Heart Theory” stemmed from Ell’s personal experience, its arc serves as a source of solace for the universal process of experiencing any type of hardship. “If theory is the science of music, heart theory is the science of a heart,” Ell says of the record. “I hope this roadmap can be a comfort if you need it, reassurance when you need to remember to believe in yourself or maybe just a glimpse into a memory that’s made you who you are.”

Due to quarantine, Ell completed heart theory with producer Dann Huff from a distance and two different locations. Ell takes the unique challenge posed by the pandemic to almost every element of album completion in stride: “If my last record was called The Project, this could be called The Process.”

The Project – Ell’s first full-length album – debuted at No. 1 on the Country Album Sales Chart and was named Billboard’s Best Country Album of 2017.

Ell will co-host CMA Summer Stay-Cay special on July 1 with BBR Music Group label mate Jimmie Allen. She recently marked her first No. 1 at U.S. Country radio with her Brantley Gilbert duet “What Happens In A Small Town.” Ell has amassed more than 123 million on demand streams to date and is currently nominated for two 2020 ACM awards – New Female Artist of the Year & Vocal Event of the Year.