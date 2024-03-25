Lily Rose’s One-Night-Only Experience At Cannery Hall

Lily Rose plots a one-night-only experience for fans and industry alike with a first-glimpse at her forthcoming EP Runnin’ Outta Time. Set to take center stage at Nashville’s newly renovated Cannery Hall on Thursday, May 9, this exclusive event will showcase Rose’s dynamic performance and poignant storytelling in an fusion of music and visual artistry. Tickets for the event will go on sale this Wednesday, March 27 at 10 a.m. CT.

Rose will be the first country artist to integrate the staple venue’s new state-of-the-art video technology as she invites listeners into her next chapter to experience each note and lyric unfolding before their eyes. From chart-toppers to brand new tracks, the audience can expect to be immersed in the full spectrum of Rose’s artistry, performing her latest work in its entirety before its debut on May 10.

“I’m so pumped to share my new EP Runnin’ Outta Time with y’all, that I wanna do it before the EP releases,” shares Rose. “If you’ve seen us play a show, you know performing for you guys is easily my favorite part of this job. With the help of my band, we have planned a one night only, one-of-a-kind show in Nashville on May 9 before the music drops. We don’t just want to play a show… we want to bring y’all into the EP, so we can all immerse ourselves in the new music together. You guys are everything to me, and I’m so excited to share my new music with my biggest fans LIVE before they release, and of course play some of y’all’s old favorites, too. See you in Nashville!”

After more than a decade writing and recording songs in Nashville, Rose’s upcoming performance might be a Nashville-first for her, but the star is no stranger to packed Nashville crowds, having just played Bridgestone Arena on Sam Hunt’s Outskirts Tour 2024 earlier this month. Rose joined Hunt for his third consecutive tour and was recently an opener for country-pop icon Shania Twain throughout 2023.

Just last week, Rose gave fans a glimpse of her upcoming EP, Runnin’ Outta Time, with “True North” and “Parking Lot,” two tracks that visually paint pictures of what’s to expect from the debut. “True North” finds a vivid, map dot lyric traveling the picturesque backdrop of her home state of Georgia as she leans into a nostalgic vulnerability that places the listener in the shotgun seat of a southern escape, driven by the idea of slowing down life and revisiting your roots to reconnect your center. Meanwhile, “Parking Lot” evokes a memory of your favorite coming of age moments. Proven to be a fan favorite in her live sets, the lyrics transport listeners to the carefree moments of their youth, when everything surrounded that small town gravel hub.

The upcoming EP promises to reveal Rose at her most personal and honest, bundling her beliefs and contradictions into six new songs that explain who she is, where she came from and where she’s heading. As a co-writer on each track, the EP packed with Saturday night energy and Sunday morning reflection will serve as the perfect soundtrack for the intense push and pull in Rose’s life, and a potent reminder of how important it is to take a breath and focus on the things that matter most.

