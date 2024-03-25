Cirque du Soleil Goes Country!

Cirque du Soleil and Universal Music Group Nashville have partnered to present Songblazers, an innovative country-themed show written and directed by Amy Tinkham. This dynamic theatrical production pays tribute to the legendary and modern trailblazers of country music. Charting the journey of two main characters as they forge their own path to country recognition, Songblazers premieres July 2024 in Nashville at Tennessee Performing Arts Center (TPAC) and, today, Cirque du Soleil announces seven additional U.S. cities. (See below)

Cirque du Soleil also announced its collaboration with Sam Williams, a contemporary country artist, grandson of country pioneer Hank Williams and the son of outlaw legend Hank Jr, for the creation of an original song for the show Songblazers, fusing gut-wrenching honesty and plainspoken poetics with raw vulnerability and deep empathy, CARNIVAL HEART, is inspired by a personal yearning of self-discovery, friendship, and hope. Williams wrote the new song with fellow songwriters PJ Harding and Ned Houston.

“The title idea came to me pretty easily after becoming acquainted with Cirque du Soleil,” says Williams. “Where I come from, most people don’t get to go to the circus. We go to county fairs and carnivals, and the carnival in a small town is filled with joy, excitement, mystery, euphoria, you name it. That feeling is one you always remember, and I think the roller coaster of emotions lines up with what you want to feel seeing such an incredibly beautiful production such as Cirque’s.”

Drawing inspiration from the rich legacy of country music, Songblazers pays homage to the legendary trailblazers of the past while embracing the vibrant talents of contemporary artists. Audiences are invited to witness breathtaking acrobatics, awe-inspiring aerial acts, and displays of extraordinary strength. As the crowd grooves to beloved country tunes, they will be entranced by the breathtaking skills of Cirque du Soleil artists, honoring the rich tradition of country music while embracing its evolving spirit.

Nashville, TN – Tennessee Performing Arts Center® (TPAC): July 2 to July 28, 2024

Sugar Land, TX – Smart Financial Center: August 1 to August 11, 2024

Austin, TX – Bass Concert Hall: August 14 to August 18, 2024

San Antonio, TX – Majestic Theatre: August 21 to August 25, 2024

Birmingham, AL – BJCC Concert Hall: September 12 to September 15, 2024

New Orleans, LA – Saenger Theatre: September 18 to September 22, 2024

Dallas, TX – Music Hall at Fair Park: September 25 to October 20, 2024

St. Louis, MO – The Fabulous Fox Theater: October 23 to October 27, 2024

