Chief’s Announces Spring And Summer Lineup

Fresh off the heels of Eric Church’s sold-out nineteen-show “To Beat the Devil” residency, Eric Church’s Chief’s is set to release their inaugural slate of ticketed events starting with Ray Wylie Hubbard on April 11th and 12th. Located at the corner of Second and Broadway in downtown Nashville, Chief’s will open its doors on April 5th and is being brought to life through a partnership between Eric Church and Ben Weprin, founder and CEO of Adventurous Journey’s (“AJ”) Capital Partners. The meticulously designed six-story establishment will accommodate a two-story live music venue named “The Neon Steeple.” The venue—and Chief’s as a whole—was designed to celebrate Church’s ever-expanding musical career. Church, who got his start on Printer’s Alley in his early career, wanted emerging musicians to have a stage at Chief’s. From platinum-selling chart-toppers to underground icons, household names to undiscovered gems, The Neon Steeple at Chief’s is committed to bringing the best national and regional talent back to Broadway.

Following the Chief himself, Texas songwriting legend Ray Wylie Hubbard will kick things off in The Neon Steeple. Tickets will go on sale for members of the Church Choir (Eric Church’s fan club) at noon CST on Wednesday, March 27th, followed by a general public on-sale at noon CST on Friday, March 29th.

Ray Wylie is an architect of a musical legacy that inspires subsequent generations. A willing conspirator in the late seventies Cosmic Cowboy revolt that ushered in the mythical Outlaw era, Wylie is in the stellar company of iconic colleagues like Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings, Doug Sahm, and Jerry Jeff Walker.

“We’re focused on quality songwriting and storytelling at Chief’s, so Ray Wylie was a no-brainer,” says Director of Programming John O’Neill. “As a writer and performer, he’s second to none, and Ray embodies the spirit of what we’re striving to build on Broadway.”

Grammy award winner Suzy Bogguss will celebrate her latest album, “Prayin’ For Rain,” with a release show on May 5th, Neo-Soul godfather Eric Roberson brings his Thirtieth Anniversary Tour for two nights on May 30th and 31st, and multi-award-winning Blues guitarist Sue Foley will take the stage on April 20th. There will also be performances by country music outlaws (Dale Watson and Sunny Sweeney), country hitmakers (Radney Foster and Casey Beathard), and soul sensations (Glenn Jones and Avery*Sunshine).

Another regular feature in The Neon Steeple will be shows that tell the stories behind the songs. The bi-weekly Pick Pick Pass w/ Kevin MaC will present legendary Nashville songsmiths such as Kent Blazy, Leslie Satcher, Keith Stegall, and Mark Beeson, while the monthly Buddy’s Place will focus on the city’s best up-and-coming songwriting voices. Musician-by-night, writer-by-day (and Eric Church band guitarist) Driver Williams will also host a rotating lineup of special guest musicians with his monthly Guitar Town Hall.

2024 SPRING & SUMMER LINEUP

4.11 – Ray Wylie Hubbard

4.12 – Ray Wylie Hubbard

4.13 – Casey Beathard

4.14 – Pick Pick Pass w / Kevin MaC w/ Kent Blazy, Danny Myrick, Leslie Satcher

4.19 – Guitar Town Hall w/ Driver Williams, special guest Jason Nix

4.20 – Sue Foley

4.22 – Buddys’ Place w / Matt Jenkins, Paul Sikes, Walker Country

4.25 – Sunday Bast w/ Magnolia Ave.

4.27 – Dalton & the Sheriffs

4.28 – Pick Pick Pass w/ Kevin MaC w/ Mark Beeson, Keith Stegall, Michael White

5.4 – Suzy Bogguss – “Prayin’ For Sunshine” Album Release Show

5.9 – Casey Beathard

5.18 – Sunny Sweeney w/ special guest Scott Miller

5.19 – Jim Lauderdale & Friends w / Gretchen Peters, Gary Nicholson

5.20 – Buddy’s Place w / Nathan Belt, Hannah Blaylock, Adam Hambrick

5.23 – Guitar Town Hall w/ Driver Williams, special guest Aaran Raitiere

5.25 – Julie Roberts – Break Down Here 20th Anniv.

5.26 – Dale Watson & His Lone Stars, Summer Dean

5.30 – Eric Roberson 30th Anniv Tour

5.31 – Eric Roberson 30th Anniv Tour

6.1 – Radney Foster

6.10 – Haley Reinhart

6.21 – George Dukus “Long Way From Home” Album Release Show

6.22 – Avery*Sunshine

6.23 – Avery*Sunshine

6.27 – Glenn Jones, Songs & Stories

7.26 – dada – Return to Diz Knee Land

