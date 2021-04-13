Lily Rose Opens Up About Tough Times And The Pay Off

Big Loud Records / Back Blocks Music and Republic Records artist, Lily Rose, opens up to fans in a raw new video sharing more about the journey that set her up for an explosive arrival onto the Country scene. The video accounts Rose’s childhood filled with music, a supportive family and years of odd jobs that allowed her the freedom to drop anything for her big break.

(Watch “This Is Lily Rose” above)

“My car battery died, I had to get it jumped, go to AutoZone, had to buy a new battery. I had $173 in my bank account and that car battery cost me 162 bucks. The next day ‘Villain’ went viral and I don’t deliver groceries anymore,” shares Rose. “I’ve always prided myself on authenticity and hard work.”

Rose’s debut single “Villain” impacted Country Radio on March 8 and has notched 35M global streams and over 26M artist US on demand streams since its Dec. release. Her single continues to gain fast momentum and break new ground at Country radio with 24 first week adds.

Since signing her record deal earlier this year, Lily has been hard at work selling out shows in her hometown of Atlanta, GA, and premiered acoustic performances of fan favorites “Better Than That” and “Green Light”.

Fans can expect new music from Lily Rose in the coming months. For more information, visit lilyrosemusic.net and keep up with her on Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.