John Salaway Releases First Single From “Salvation”

Americana singer/songwriter John Salaway releases his first single “Weather The Storm” off of his new album Salvation coming April 30. A beloved member of the Nashville music community, which in the past year has endured a tornado, pandemic, bombing, and most recently devastating flooding, Salaway has weathered it all himself, all while creating new music and pivoting within the industry. Sending a message of hope and redemption, “Weather The Storm” is now available on all streaming platforms.

Written in the height of quarantine, in May of 2020, the song served as a beacon for positivity and hope. “Things looked bleak around the world and the music business was completely halted. We didn’t know when or how we’d be able to make music with others or when we’d be able to perform or see live music again,” Salaway shares. “I wanted to write something that uplifted and inspired people, to remind them not to worry and live in fear because we can and will get through the storm.”

A man of many hats, Salaway effortlessly transitions between his role as front man, producer, songwriter, and nationally-endorsed multi-instrumentalist with ease. “Weather The Storm” was produced in Salaway’s home studio where he played drums, bass, and guitar. Co-produced with Joshua Koskela, the track also features co-writer Craig Wilson on piano, Peter Keys (Lynyrd Skynyrd) on organ, Joey Fletcher on slide guitar, and harmonies from the artist Phantom Lady.

Demonstrating a pandemic-pivot himself, Salaway adapted to producing remotely for other artists at his production house Music First Productions Inc. as well as taking on the role of booking for Hop Springs in Murfreesboro, TN, one of the first venues to safely bring back outdoor live music.

He is a finalist in the revered Lightning 100 Music City Mayhem competition and will celebrate the release of his album Salvation with a full-band socially-distanced show at the City Winery on Thursday, April 29.

“In 2020 we all had to weather the storm. We all had challenges and hardships but it taught us a lot and made us stronger. Love is what helps us weather the storms and get through the hardest times in life.”