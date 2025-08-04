John Fogerty To Receive BMI’s 2025 Troubadour Award

BMI announced today that legendary musician and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer John Fogerty will receive the 2025 Troubadour Award, honoring the tremendous influence he’s had on the American musical landscape. This prestigious accolade recognizes a songwriter who has made a profound impact on the creative community and whose work continues to set the pace for generations to follow. The private event will be held at BMI’s Nashville office on September 8th.

“John Fogerty has written and recorded some of the most distinctive and beloved rock songs of the 20th century, and his music is unequivocally the sound of America, with timeless lyrics wrapped in unforgettable melodies that continue to resonate with generations of fans around the world,” said BMI Vice President, Creative, Nashville Clay Bradley.“We’re thrilled to honor John with the BMI Troubadour Award and celebrate his creative achievements and his songs, which have become the soundtrack of so many lives.”

John Fogerty’s songwriting canon spans nearly six decades and includes foundational classics such as “Proud Mary,” “Fortunate Son,” “Born on the Bayou,” “Bad Moon Rising,” and “Have You Ever Seen the Rain.” As the leader of Creedence Clearwater Revival, Fogerty helped shape the sound of American music, blending blues, country, pop, rockabilly, R&B, and swamp boogie into a genre-defying style that continues to resonate with fans around the world. He has received multiple awards and honors for his undeniable impact on the culture including an induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and a special honor for his song “Centerfield,” making him the only musician ever honored by the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Since his affiliation with BMI in 2005, Fogerty has been named a BMI Icon in 2010 and was presented with the BMI Board of Directors Award in 2023. He’s also received 13 BMI Million-Air certificates, recognizing his songs that have surpassed over one million radio airplays, which collectively have had over 64 million broadcast performances.

Recently, Fogerty has made several high-profile appearances, including headline sets at JazzFest, Glastonbury, the Hollywood Bowl and more, plus an induction at the American Music Honors (introduced by Bruce Springsteen) and a collaboration with Eric Church for the new NASCAR on Prime anthem. On August 22nd, Fogerty will release his new album Legacy, a 20-track collection of newly recorded versions of his biggest hits. For the first time in his career, Fogerty fully owns the rights to his groundbreaking CCR catalog, and this album serves as both a celebration of that milestone and a personal reclamation of his artistic legacy on his own terms.

