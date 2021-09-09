The 55th CMA Awards Nominees Announced

CMA Nominees have been announced. Winners will be honored in and around the live ABC telecast from Nashville on Wednesday, November 10, 2021.

Full list below:

Entertainer

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Female

Gabby Barrett

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris

Carly Pearce

Male

Dierks Bentley

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Group

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

Duo

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

Single

“Famous Friends,” Chris Young with Kane Brown; Producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young; Mix Engineer: Sean Moffitt

“The Good Ones,” Gabby Barrett; Producers: Ross Copperman, Zach Kale; Mix Engineers: Chris Galland, Manny Marroquin

“Hell Of A View,” Eric Church; Producer: Jay Joyce; Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce

“One Night Standards,” Ashley McBryde; Producer: Jay Joyce; Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce

“Starting Over,” Chris Stapleton; Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton; Mix Engineer: Vance Powell

Album

29, Carly Pearce; Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne, Jimmy Robbins; Mix Engineer: Ryan Gore

Dangerous: The Double Album, Morgan Wallen; Producers: Dave Cohen, Matt Dragstrem, Jacob Durrett, Charlie Handsome, Joey Moi; Mix Engineer: Joey Moi

Heart, Eric Church; Producer: Jay Joyce; Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce

Skeletons, Brothers Osborne; Producer: Jay Joyce; Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce

Starting Over, Chris Stapleton; Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton; Mix Engineer: Vance Powell

Song

“Forever After All,” Luke Combs, Drew Parker, Robert Williford

“The Good Ones,” Songwriters: Gabby Barrett, Zach Kale, Emily Landis, Jim McCormick

“Hell Of A View,” Casey Beathard, Eric Church, Monty Criswell

“One Night Standards,” Nicolette Hayford, Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde

“Starting Over,” Mike Henderson, Chris Stapleton

Event

“Buy Dirt,” Jordan Davis, Luke Bryan; Producer: Paul DiGiovanni

“Chasing After You,” Ryan Hurd, Maren Morris; Producers: Aaron Eshuis, Teddy Reimer

“Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home),” Elle King, Miranda Lambert; Producer: Martin Johnson

“Famous Friends,” Chris Young, Kane Brown; Producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young

“Half Of My Hometown,” Kelsea Ballerini, Kenny Chesney; Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Ross Copperman, Jimmy Robbins

Musician

Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle

Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar

Aaron Sterling, Drums

Ilya Toshinskiy, Banjo

Derek Wells, Guitar

Video

“Chasing After You,” Ryan Hurd, Maren Morris; Director: TK McKamy

“Famous Friends,” Chris Young, Kane Brown; Director: Peter Zavadil

“Gone,” Dierks Bentley; Directors: Wes Edwards, Travis Nicholson, Ed Pryor, Running Bear, Sam Siske

“Half Of My Hometown,” Kelsea Ballerini, Kenny Chesney; Director: Patrick Tracy

“Younger Me,” Brothers Osborne; Director: Reid Long

New Artist

Jimmie Allen

Ingrid Andress

Gabby Barrett

Mickey Guyton

Hardy

