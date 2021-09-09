The 55th CMA Awards Nominees Announced

The 55th CMA Awards in Nashville at Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, 11/10/21
CMA Nominees have been announced. Winners will be honored in and around the live ABC telecast from Nashville on Wednesday, November 10, 2021.

Full list below:

Entertainer
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood

Female
Gabby Barrett
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Maren Morris
Carly Pearce

Male
Dierks Bentley
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton

Group
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band

Duo
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae

Single
“Famous Friends,” Chris Young with Kane Brown; Producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young; Mix Engineer: Sean Moffitt
“The Good Ones,” Gabby Barrett; Producers: Ross Copperman, Zach Kale; Mix Engineers: Chris Galland, Manny Marroquin
“Hell Of A View,” Eric Church; Producer: Jay Joyce; Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce
“One Night Standards,” Ashley McBryde; Producer: Jay Joyce; Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce
“Starting Over,” Chris Stapleton; Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton; Mix Engineer: Vance Powell

Album
29, Carly Pearce; Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne, Jimmy Robbins; Mix Engineer: Ryan Gore
Dangerous: The Double Album, Morgan Wallen; Producers: Dave Cohen, Matt Dragstrem, Jacob Durrett, Charlie Handsome, Joey Moi; Mix Engineer: Joey Moi
Heart, Eric Church; Producer: Jay Joyce; Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce
Skeletons, Brothers Osborne; Producer: Jay Joyce; Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce
Starting Over, Chris Stapleton; Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton; Mix Engineer: Vance Powell

Song
“Forever After All,” Luke Combs, Drew Parker, Robert Williford
“The Good Ones,” Songwriters: Gabby Barrett, Zach Kale, Emily Landis, Jim McCormick
“Hell Of A View,” Casey Beathard, Eric Church, Monty Criswell
“One Night Standards,” Nicolette Hayford, Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde
“Starting Over,” Mike Henderson, Chris Stapleton

Event
“Buy Dirt,” Jordan Davis, Luke Bryan; Producer: Paul DiGiovanni
“Chasing After You,” Ryan Hurd, Maren Morris; Producers: Aaron Eshuis, Teddy Reimer
“Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home),” Elle King, Miranda Lambert; Producer: Martin Johnson
“Famous Friends,” Chris Young, Kane Brown; Producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young
“Half Of My Hometown,” Kelsea Ballerini, Kenny Chesney; Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Ross Copperman, Jimmy Robbins

Musician
Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle
Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar
Aaron Sterling, Drums
Ilya Toshinskiy, Banjo
Derek Wells, Guitar

Video
“Chasing After You,” Ryan Hurd, Maren Morris; Director: TK McKamy
“Famous Friends,” Chris Young, Kane Brown; Director: Peter Zavadil
“Gone,” Dierks Bentley; Directors: Wes Edwards, Travis Nicholson, Ed Pryor, Running Bear, Sam Siske
“Half Of My Hometown,” Kelsea Ballerini, Kenny Chesney; Director: Patrick Tracy
“Younger Me,” Brothers Osborne; Director: Reid Long

New Artist
Jimmie Allen
Ingrid Andress
Gabby Barrett
Mickey Guyton
Hardy

