Lauren Alaina Will Flip The Switch When Opry Goes Pink

As the Grand Ole Opry nears its historic 5,000th Saturday night broadcast on October 30, the show that made country music famous once again joins together with Susan G. Komen in the fight against breast cancer with Opry Goes Pink on Tuesday, October 19. Lauren Alaina, who recently debuted her new album Sitting Pretty On Top of the World at No. 1, will flip the switch on the Opry’s signature barn backdrop, turning it pink for the night.

“I know first-hand how devastating cancer can be to a family,” shared Lauren. “Breast cancer in particular can be a difficult diagnosis. I am honored to bring awareness to this cause on my favorite stage in the world.”

Beginning today when fans order tickets, $5 from every ticket sold will be donated to Susan G. Komen® for the fight against breast cancer. Tickets are available at opry.com and at (800) SEE-OPRY.

Additional artists scheduled to perform include Dillion Carmichael, Maddie and Tae, Del McCoury Band, Victoria Shaw and Dusty Slay.

On October 30, 2021, the Opry will mark a record-breaking milestone with its 5,000th Saturday night broadcast. Scheduled to perform on the Opry’s 5000th Saturday night broadcast is Bill Anderson, Garth Brooks, John Conlee, Terri Clark, Vince Gill, Chris Janson, Dustin Lynch, Darius Rucker, Jeannie Seely, Connie Smith, The Gatlin Brothers, Chris Young, and Trisha Yearwood.