Love From Music City Raises Over $35,000

Love From Music City celebrated their 5th Annual Gala on Tuesday, October 5th with an evening of music, entertainment, surprises, and support for foster children throughout Middle Tennessee and orphans abroad. The special event began with a VIP red carpet, followed by hors d’oeuvres, a silent auction, and live musical performances! Artists present at the gala included Pam Tillis, Buddy Jewell, Marty Raybon, Devon O’Day, Cherish Lee, Charlene Tilton, JD Shelburne, Tim Atwood, Chapel Hart, NEDY, Makenzie Phipps, Denny Strickland, Billy Mason, Chris Golden, Nathan & Suzanne Young, who joined Crystal Gayle, the recipient of this year’s Bill Anderson Icon Award. Gayle was recognized for her contributions made to the community and for her role as a trailblazer and legendary performer, epitomizing everything Love From Music City stands for. The organization has a 50 year legacy of feeding and clothing orphans across the globe, with 10 years including local, Middle Tennessee foster children. The Love From Music City Gala was held at The Estate at Cherokee Dock, a former home of Reba McEntire.

“It’s an honor to be given the Bill Anderson Icon Award by Love From Music City,” shares Crystal Gayle. “And it’s an honor to be associated with Love From Music City and the great work they do helping and loving orphans and foster children.”

“The 5th Annual Love From Music City Gala was an evening of memories and heartfelt emotions as we raised money for orphans abroad and Foster Children throughout the Middle Tennessee area,” shares CEO Shanda Tripp. “We would like to thank all of the artists and sponsors who came together to make the event possible and to honor Crystal Gayle with the Bill Anderson Icon award.”

The generous support of those who contribute made it possible for all proceeds from the event to be immediately put to work. Throughout COVID, this organization continued to raise funds, being the sole contributor for food and basic survival needs to their orphanages in Haiti. Love From Music City put together an unforgettable evening for their 5th Annual Gala, having filled each seat with people who have made a difference in the lives of others. Past entertainers include T.G. Sheppard, Rhonda Vincent, Dailey & Vincent, Kelly Lang, Jeannie Seely, Exile, Jimmy Fortune, and more.