Larry Fleet Wows Ryman In First Headlining Show

A road-tested troubadour, Larry Fleet brought his catalog of blue-collar anthems to a sold-out crowd at the Ryman Auditorium last Friday, Sept. 22, marking his first-ever headlining show in Nashville.

The night was a homecoming for Fleet who grew up just 30 miles west of Music City in White Bluff, Tenn.; he shared exuberantly from the sacred stage, “It feels like a family reunion in here.”

In the spirit of the Mother Church, Fleet’s moving performance of Gold-certified “Where I Find God” was illuminated by lights and the last verse finished by the crowd’s voices alone amplified back to Fleet in the acoustically rich room.

Fleet was backed by his five-piece band of close friends for the robust set that included songs from his recently-released third studio album Earned It, like “Things I Take For Granted,” “Lucky Dog,” “Layaway,” “25-8,” and more. Sing-along covers “With A Little Help From My Friends” and “Mountain Music” complemented original fan favorites like “Workin’ Man,” “Lied About Love,” and “Man Made A Bar” that he penned for Morgan Wallen feat. Eric Church.

Label mate Stephen Wilson Jr. prepped the stage with his distinct blend of indie rock, grunge, and country exactly a week following the release of his debut album, søn of dad. Earning a standing ovation as opener, Wilson performed album standouts like “Father’s Søn,” “patches,” “Holler from the Holler,” “Year to Be Young 1994,” and “the devil,” as seen on Showtime’s hit show Billions.