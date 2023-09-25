Craig Morgan Recruits Famous Friends For “Enlisted”

On the heels of being sworn into the U.S. Army Reserve live on the Grand Ole Opry stage this summer, Craig Morgan is announcing a forthcoming brand-new EP, Enlisted, set to release October 20 on Broken Bow Records. Morgan recruited several of his famous friends — Trace Adkins, Luke Combs, Gary LeVox, Jelly Roll, Blake Shelton, and Lainey Wilson — for the six-song project, which features new versions of some of Morgan’s biggest hits, as well as two brand-new songs.

“Making this record has been so much fun because I got to get in the studio with some of my friends and also re-create some of my catalog in a way that feels like brand-new music,” shares Morgan.

Craig Morgan – Enlisted – official track listing:

“Raise The Bar” featuring Luke Combs

“Almost Home” featuring Jelly Roll

“Redneck Yacht Club” featuring Blake Shelton

“That’s What I Love About Sunday” featuring Gary LeVox

“International Harvester” featuring Lainey Wilson

“That Ain’t Gonna Be Me” featuring Trace Adkins

Produced by Craig Morgan and Phil O’Donnell

Download Craig Morgan Enlisted credits HERE

Opening Enlisted is the working-class anthem, “Raise The Bar,” one of the EP’s two brand-new songs, which Craig sings with friend and neighbor, Luke Combs. And bookending the six-song project is “That Ain’t Gonna Be Me” with Trace Adkins, a song that spells out the importance Morgan places on his convictions. “I’m gonna put my hand up, I’m gonna stand up for what I believe,” he sings. “For me, it’s about God and family and country,” he says. “I am so blessed, and I recognize the blessings of the freedoms we celebrate in this nation.”

Among the newly reimagined tracks is “Almost Home” featuring Jelly Roll, who spoke with Billboard earlier this year about how the song impacted his life during his incarceration and inspired him as an artist. The pair gave an emotional performance of the song live on the Grand Ole Opry stage together last year in addition to a surprise appearance during Morgan’s sold-out concert stop at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium.

Jelly shares: “This song is full circle for me. It’s about situations you are sometimes in that you just mentally want to be somewhere else — ‘Almost Home’ — it’s something that I listened to in jail. Me and my cellmates could really relate to it. When I got out, I spent what little money I had and went to see Craig Morgan at the Grand Ole Opry and cried when he sang it.”

Lainey Wilson lends her stellar talents to a reimagined take on “International Harvester.” “It’s an absolute honor to be a part of this record,” said Wilson “I remember the first time I ever heard ‘International Harvester’ and the feeling I got knowing that there was music being written that felt like it was made just for me. I come from a family of farmers, so it’s really a full circle moment to be on this track alongside my good friend Craig.”

Also included in the collection is “Redneck Yacht Club,” a collaboration with longtime friend Blake Shelton, who made a cameo in the original song’s official music video in 2005. Shelton shares: “Craig and I have been friends for many years. I’m a fan of his music and admire him as a human. After all of these years, I still don’t understand why he still feels the need to wear that toupee, but I’m thrilled he asked me to sing with him on ‘Redneck Yacht Club.’”

Last week, Morgan kicked off his popular “God, Family, Country Tour 2023,” in partnership with Operation Finally Home. Morgan and special guests The Reeves Brothers will play thirteen theater and auditorium dates through the end of October. Tickets and VIP experience packages are on-sale now at CraigMorgan.com.

Morgan previously served seventeen years in the Army and Army Reserve with the 101st and 82nd Airborne Divisions as an E-6 Staff Sergeant and Fire Support Specialist and including Airborne, Air Assault Jumpmaster and Rappel Master among his certifications. He is now returning to serve his country in a new way – as a soldier in the Army Reserve. The newly sworn in Staff Sergeant and Warrant Officer candidate will continue touring and releasing new music in his civilian career while simultaneously serving our country in the Army Reserve.