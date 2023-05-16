Larry Fleet To Perform First Headlining Show At Ryman

Jerry Holthouse May 16, 2023 Nashville Music Scene w/ Jerry Holthouse 7 Views

Making his way to country music’s Mother Church for the first time as a headliner this fall, Big Loud Records’ Tennessee-born troubadour Larry Fleet will take the Ryman Auditorium stage by storm on September 22, 2023.

“It’s an honor and a privilege to share with you that we’ll be headlining the Ryman in Nashville this September,” Fleet says with a smile. “Every time I’ve been fortunate enough to play music in that room, it’s been a holy experience. Being able to play our show there to a crowd of fans and friends and family – and it being our first headline show in Nashville – I just can’t imagine how special it’ll be. I’m hoping we’ll see you in September or somewhere on the road before then, and I can’t wait to tell you more about what we’re up to this fall real soon.”

Marking Fleet’s first-ever headline show in Nashville, his one-night-only play at The Ryman goes on sale this Friday, May 19. Select pre-sales start tomorrow (5/17); get tickets here, and watch the announcement trailer here.

Fleet heads back out on the road this weekend both as a headliner and as direct support for Parker McCollum.

Tags

About Jerry Holthouse

Music editor for Nashville.com. Jerry Holthouse is a content writer, songwriter and a graphic designer. He owns and runs Holthouse Creative, a full service creative agency. He is an avid outdoorsman and a lover of everything music. You can contact him at JerryHolthouse@Nashville.com

Check Also

Carrie Underwood Celebrates 15th Years As Grand Ole Opry Member

Carrie Underwood celebrated her 15th Anniversary as a proud Grand Ole Opry member tonight with …