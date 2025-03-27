 


Larkin Poe Set To Kick Off Tour On Apr 8th
Larkin Poe brings the 'Bloom' tour to Nashville > Find Tickets

Larkin Poe Set To Kick Off Tour On Apr 8th

Nashville-based multi-instrumentalist sisters Rebecca and Megan Lovell – will kick off their Bloom Tour 2025 on April 8 in St. Louis, MO, in support of their recently released album, Bloom. The tour will span nearly two months, taking the band from coast to coast with stops across the country including Nashville. Before hitting the road, Larkin Poe will perform at the sold-out Woofstock at City Winery in Nashville with Emmylou Harris on March 31. The duo will also be at the Ryman Auditorium on May 29. GET TICKETS HERE!

Bloom is now in the top 5 for the second week after debuting in the top 10 at #8 on the Americana Music charts. The band’s lead single, “Easy Love Pt.1” has also made a strong impact at Americana Radio and has been in the #7 spot for six weeks.

Additionally, earlier this year Larkin Poe performed at “Ringo & Friends at the Ryman” – Ringo Starr’s country concert special celebrating his legacy that aired on CBS & streams on Paramount+ in the US. Larkin Poe also performed on 2 songs on Ringo’s recent country album Look Up.

About Jerry Holthouse

Music editor for Nashville.com. Jerry Holthouse is a content writer, songwriter and a graphic designer. He owns and runs Holthouse Creative, a full service creative agency. He is an avid outdoorsman and a lover of everything music. You can contact him at JerryHolthouse@Nashville.com

