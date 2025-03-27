George Birge Celebrates #1 “Cowboy Songs”

Industry friends and peers gathered yesterday to celebrate George Birge as well as the co-writers and co-producers of his #1 hit, “Cowboy Songs.” Hosted by ASCAP, along with SESAC, the celebration was held at Nashville’s Live Oak.

Written by Birge, Lalo Guzman (SESAC), Matt McGinn (SESAC), Michael Tyler (SESAC) and co-produced by Guzman and McGinn, “Cowboy Songs” was lauded by ASCAP Manager of Membership, Nashville Emilia James, SESAC SVP, Head of Nashville Creative Shannan Hatch, SMACKSONGS SVP of Creative Sam Sarno, Young Guns Publishing SVP, Creative Laura Alexander, and RECORDS Nashville EVP of Promotion and Commercial Strategy Josh Easler.

“Cowboy Songs” is from the RECORDS Nashville EP of the same name and marks back-to-back #1s for Birge in 2024 (the first being his Billboard Hot 100 debut “Mind on You”). The Austin native was a Best New Artist (Country) nominee at the recent iHeartRadio Music Awards and has a busy touring schedule with dates directly supporting Dylan Scott this spring and Luke Bryan this summer, along with major festival appearances including his Stagecoach debut.

Want the Best Price for a Nashville Hotel?



Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!