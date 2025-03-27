 


George Birge Celebrates #1 “Cowboy Songs”
Standing (l to r:) RECORDS Nashville EVP of Promotion and Commercial Strategy Josh Easler, SESAC SVP, Head of Nashville Creative Shannan Hatch, SMACKSONGS SVP of Creative Sam Sarno, ASCAP Manager of Membership Nashville Emilia James, Young Guns Publishing SVP Creative Laura Alexander, Rich MGMT's Brendan Rich. Seated (l to r:) songwriter Matt McGinn (SESAC), songwriter Lalo Guzman (SESAC), George Birge (ASCAP) and songwriter Michael Tyler (SESAC). Photo by Larry McCormack

George Birge Celebrates #1 “Cowboy Songs”

Industry friends and peers gathered yesterday to celebrate George Birge as well as the co-writers and co-producers of his #1 hit, “Cowboy Songs.” Hosted by ASCAP, along with SESAC, the celebration was held at Nashville’s Live Oak.

Written by Birge, Lalo Guzman (SESAC), Matt McGinn (SESAC), Michael Tyler (SESAC) and co-produced by Guzman and McGinn, “Cowboy Songs” was lauded by ASCAP Manager of Membership, Nashville Emilia James, SESAC SVP, Head of Nashville Creative Shannan Hatch, SMACKSONGS SVP of Creative Sam Sarno, Young Guns Publishing SVP, Creative Laura Alexander, and RECORDS Nashville EVP of Promotion and Commercial Strategy Josh Easler.

“Cowboy Songs” is from the RECORDS Nashville EP of the same name and marks back-to-back #1s for Birge in 2024 (the first being his Billboard Hot 100 debut “Mind on You”). The Austin native was a Best New Artist (Country) nominee at the recent iHeartRadio Music Awards and has a busy touring schedule with dates directly supporting Dylan Scott this spring and Luke Bryan this summer, along with major festival appearances including his Stagecoach debut.

George Birge celebrates his #1 hit, “Cowboy Songs,” with his family, (L to R:) wife Kara, and sons George James and Luke. Photo by Larry McCormack

About Jerry Holthouse

Music editor for Nashville.com. Jerry Holthouse is a content writer, songwriter and a graphic designer. He owns and runs Holthouse Creative, a full service creative agency. He is an avid outdoorsman and a lover of everything music. You can contact him at JerryHolthouse@Nashville.com

