Academy Of Country Music Takes Over Downtown Nashville
Post Malone and Alan Jackson pose for a photo following the 17th ACM Honors in the Ryman Alley.

Honorees, performers, presenters, and special guests took over downtown Nashville’s Lower Broadway on Wednesday as they arrived at the historic honky tonk, Robert’s Western World, for the ACM Honors Red Carpet ahead of the 17th ACM Honors show at the Ryman Auditorium. Performers and presenters took the stage to tribute this year’s Honorees Walt Aldridge, Tony Brown, Luke Bryan, Alan Jackson, Shannon Sanders, Lainey Wilson, and Trisha Yearwood, as well as the previously announced Artist-Songwriter of the Year winner Chris Stapleton, Songwriter of the Year Jessie Jo Dillon, as well as ACM Studio Recording Award and Industry Award winners.

The stars walked through Robert’s Western World, which just celebrated its 25th anniversary, and went out the backdoor, which fed the artists straight into the artist entrance of the Ryman Auditorium. The 17th ACM Honors featured performances and presentations from Lauren Alaina, Jason Aldean, Eric Church, Brandy Clark, Terri Clark, Jordan Davis, Jackson Dean, Emmylou Harris, Tyler Hubbard, Jamey Johnson, Post Malone, Kameron Marlowe, Ashley McBryde, Keith Urban, and Lee Ann Womack.

The 17th Academy of Country Music Honors will air Tuesday, September 24 (9:00 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. CT / 6 p.m. PT) on Merit Street, marking the first time the special will air on the network as part of a larger partnership between Merit Street Media and the Academy of Country Music.

ACM Honors Performer Lauren Alaina arriving at Robert’s Western World with her husband Cam Arnold.
ACM Honors Performer Jason Aldean and Brittany Aldean on the Red Carpet in Robert’s Western World
ACM Icon Award recipient Trisha Yearwood and six-time ACM Entertainer of the Year Garth Brooks take photos with fans before walking the Red Carpet
