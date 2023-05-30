Lainey Wilson Releases “Watermelon Moonshine”

Today, break-out Yellowstone actress, Lainey Wilson announced “Watermelon Moonshine” as her latest single from her album Bell Bottom Country.

“Watermelon Moonshine” follows the release of Wilson’s fourth No. 1 single at Country radio and first single from Bell Bottom Country, “Heart Like A Truck.” You can listen to “Watermelon Moonshine” above.

“I’m so excited to announce ‘Watermelon Moonshine’ as my next single. This song embodies what Country music means to me, creating a timeless story that will resonate with people for generations to come,” said Wilson. “This song is about the crazy, young, nostalgic love we all hope to experience.”

Recently breaking the record for the shortest gap between No.1 singles at Country Radio with her song “Heart Like a Truck” and her “wait in the truck” collaboration with HARDY, there’s no sign of Wilson slowing down. Already this year, Wilson has won four ACM Awards and two CMT Music Awards, completed a 28-date sold-out headlining tour, been honored as Billboard Women in Music’s 2023 “Rulebreaker” and started touring stadiums with Luke Combs as support on his world tour. Fans can catch Lainey this summer right here in Nashville at the CMA Fest. GET TICKETS HERE!