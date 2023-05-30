Craig Wayne Boyd Back Where It All Started

Returning to the stage that started it all for season 7 winner of NBC’s “The Voice,” Craig Wayne Boyd was on hand to celebrate Blake Shelton’s final season on the hit series. Boyd just released new single “Golden” (listen above) and an acoustic version of “The Old Rugged Cross,” which is the song he performed when he won season 7 of “The Voice” as a member of Blake Shelton’s team.

“I sat down to write with my buddies Frank Maroney and Howard Jennings, and Frank started spitting out this idea. As most writers do, we all pulled from our own experiences and fortunately we were all in the same grateful mindset,” shared Boyd. “‘Golden’ is a driving down the highway at sunset jam and I hope listeners get that every time they hear it.”

“‘The Old Rugged Cross’ will forever be a song that is near and dear to my heart,” The Voice alum said of his new acoustic version of the song. “I felt compelled to share a more intimate version of this with y’all and hope that it continues to move you like it does me.” (listen below)

Earlier this year Boyd released “One Line Away,” via Enteract Entertainment. The song was co-written by Boyd, Trent Tomlinson and Arlos Smith.