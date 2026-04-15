Korby Lenker’s Morse Code Celebrates 100th Episode

East Nashville is about to host a celebration that perfectly captures the spirit of its creative community.

Musician, author, actor, and podcaster Korby Lenker will mark the 100th episode of his Morse Code podcast with a special live event at The 5 Spot on Thursday, April 16—and it’s shaping up to be much more than just a milestone party.

Running from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. (doors at 5:30), the evening will bring together music, storytelling, visual art, and film—mirroring the podcast’s core mission of exploring how Nashville creatives balance their artistic pursuits with real life.

Inspired by Lenker’s award-winning short film Morse Code, the podcast has built a loyal following by diving into honest conversations about the challenges and rewards of building a life in the arts—without losing yourself along the way. Now, 100 episodes in, Lenker is taking that same spirit from the mic to the stage.

The lineup reflects a true cross-section of Nashville talent, with performances from Bre Kennedy, Leah Blevins, Paul McDonald, Lenker himself, and Andi Marie Tillman.

Beyond the music, the night will feature live painting from Ryan Rado, adding a visual layer to the experience, along with an author interview with Tyler Merritt—a fitting addition for a podcast rooted in storytelling.

The event will also include a short film screening featuring work from Randa Newman and Joy Todd, bringing the Morse Code concept full circle.

Known as one of East Nashville’s most beloved venues, The 5 Spot provides the perfect backdrop for a night that blends community, creativity, and conversation.

For Lenker and his growing audience, the 100th episode isn’t just a number—it’s a celebration of the artists, stories, and connections that make Nashville one of the most vibrant creative hubs anywhere.

And for those in the room, it promises to be a uniquely Nashville night—where music, art, and real life all share the same stage.