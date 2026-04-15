2026 CMA Triple Play Awards Results

Some of Nashville’s top songwriters took center stage on April 13 as the Country Music Association hosted the 2026 CMA Triple Play Awards at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.

Emceed by songwriter and CMA Board Member Jim Beavers, the annual event honored the creative forces behind country music’s biggest hits—recognizing 16 elite songwriters who each achieved the rare feat of writing three No. 1 songs within a 12-month period. The honor underscores not only their consistency, but their lasting impact on the sound of today’s country music.

This year’s Triple Play recipients included Andy Albert, Louis Bell, John Byron, Jessie Jo Dillon, Ashley Gorley, Riley Green, Charlie Handsome, Jacob Kasher Hindlin, Ella Langley, Chase McGill, John Morgan, Blake Pendergrass, Taylor Phillips, Post Malone, ERNEST, and Morgan Wallen.

The CMA also spotlighted the next wave of hitmakers, recognizing 43 songwriters who earned their first No. 1 since the previous Triple Play Awards. Many were on hand to receive commemorative medallions—marking a major milestone early in their careers and signaling the continued evolution of Nashville’s songwriting community.

A key moment of the evening came with the presentation of the 2025 CMA Songwriter Advocate Award to Bart Herbison, honoring his decades of work supporting and protecting songwriters. The tribute included performances of “John Cougar, John Deere, John 3:16” by Josh Osborne and “They Don’t Know You” by Lee Roy Parnell, along with a video highlighting Herbison’s impact across the industry.

The night also paused for a heartfelt in-memoriam performance of “The Parting Glass,” led by Hillary Lindsey alongside Cary Barlowe and Gordie Sampson, honoring members of the Music Row community whose influence continues to resonate.

Adding to the celebration, the CMA recognized Paul Overstreet ahead of his upcoming induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame in the Songwriter category. With a catalog recorded by artists like Randy Travis, Keith Whitley, Kenny Chesney, The Judds, and Blake Shelton, Overstreet’s songs have racked up more than 50 million U.S. radio plays. The evening closed on a high note with a surprise medley of his hits performed by his children—Summer, Chord, Harmony, and Nash.

The 2026 CMA Triple Play Awards recipients were recognized for the following:

Andy Albert

“Bigger Houses” recorded by Dan + Shay

“Hometown Home” recorded by LOCASH

“Somewhere Over Laredo” recorded by Lainey Wilson

Louis Bell

“I Had Some Help” recorded by Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen

“Pour Me A Drink” recorded by Post Malone featuring Blake Shelton

“Guy For That” recorded by Post Malone featuring Luke Combs

John Byron

“This Town’s Been Too Good To Us” recorded by Dylan Scott

“What I Want” recorded by Morgan Wallen featuring Tate McRae

“Just In Case” recorded by Morgan Wallen

Jessie Jo Dillon

“Lies Lies Lies” recorded by Morgan Wallen

“Am I Okay?” recorded by Megan Moroney

“Happen To Me” recorded by Russell Dickerson

Ashley Gorley

“Liar” recorded by Jelly Roll

“This Town’s Been Too Good To Us” recorded by Dylan Scott

“Park” recorded by Tyler Hubbard

Riley Green

“you look like you love me” recorded by Ella Langley featuring Riley Green

“Worst Way” recorded by Riley Green

“Don’t Mind If I Do” recorded by Riley Green featuring Ella Langley

Charlie Handsome

“Guy For That” recorded by Post Malone featuring Luke Combs

“This Town’s Been Too Good To Us” recorded by Dylan Scott

“What I Want” recorded by Morgan Wallen featuring Tate McRae

Jacob Kasher Hindlin

“Beautiful As You” recorded by Thomas Rhett

“Love Somebody” recorded by Morgan Wallen

“What I Want” recorded by Morgan Wallen featuring Tate McRae

Ella Langley

“you look like you love me” recorded by Ella Langley featuring Riley Green

“weren’t for the wind” recorded by Ella Langley

“Choosin’ Texas” recorded by Ella Langley

Chase McGill

“Happen To Me” recorded by Russell Dickerson

“I Got Better” recorded by Morgan Wallen

“20 Cigarettes” recorded by Morgan Wallen

John Morgan

“Friends Like That” recorded by John Morgan featuring Jason Aldean

“Whiskey Drink” recorded by John Morgan

“How Far Does A Goodbye Go” recorded by John Morgan

Blake Pendergrass

“Just In Case” recorded by Morgan Wallen

“Heart Of Stone” recorded by Jelly Roll

“I Got Better” recorded by Morgan Wallen

Taylor Phillips

“Liar” recorded by Jelly Roll

“This Town’s Been Too Good To Us” recorded by Dylan Scott

“Fix What You Didn’t Break” recorded by Nate Smith

Austin Post

“I Had Some Help” recorded by Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen

“Pour Me A Drink” recorded by Post Malone featuring Blake Shelton

“Guy For That” recorded by Post Malone featuring Luke Combs

Ernest Keith Smith

“Guy For That” by Post Malone featuring Luke Combs

“Just In Case” recorded by Morgan Wallen

“I Got Better” recorded by Morgan Wallen

Morgan Wallen

“I’m The Problem” recorded by Morgan Wallen

“What I Want” recorded by Morgan Wallen featuring Tate McRae

“Just In Case” recorded by Morgan Wallen