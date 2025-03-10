 


Jelly Roll Scores Seventh Country Radio #1 with “Liar”
Photo by Eric Ryan Anderson

Jelly Roll Scores Seventh Country Radio #1 with “Liar”

Jelly Roll continues his hot streak, landing his seventh #1 hit on country radio with “Liar”—and his ninth career chart-topper overall. The fiery single has dominated the Billboard Country Airplay chart for an entire month, marking yet another milestone for the 4x Grammy nominee. It’s also the second time a track from his sophomore country album, Beautifully Broken, has conquered both country charts. (listen above)

Following the success of “I Am Not Okay”, Beautifully Broken made a #1 debut on the Billboard 200, cementing its status as one of 2024’s standout albums.

Beyond his chart success, Jelly Roll has been making waves on some of the world’s biggest stages. He recently performed at Saturday Night Live’s historic 50th Anniversary concert, delivering a powerful Johnny Cash tribute and an unforgettable collaboration with Snoop Dogg. His 2025 schedule is already packed, with a mentorship role on American Idol, a headlining spot at Stagecoach Festival, and an upcoming performance on NBC’s Opry 100 special, airing live from the Grand Ole Opry on March 19.

