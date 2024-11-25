Amy Grant Bringing Christmas Spirit To Nashville

For Six-Time GRAMMY-winner AMY GRANT, the holiday season is the most wonderful time of the year but also the busiest time of the year. Grant completed her fall tour last week, was a featured artist along with Sheryl Crow on No Small Endeavor’s Live Event at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center and now turns her attention to numerous Holiday Season events.

Grant will once again co-host “CMA Country Christmas” with Trisha Yearwood. The show will air Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 8/7c on ABC and next day on Hulu and Disney+. Filmed in Nashville in front of a live audience, the festive special showcases one-of-a-kind musical performances of Christmas classics from Country Music’s biggest stars, including Grant and Yearwood taking the stage to perform “Sing Your Praise To The Lord” and “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town.” Grant also performs “Tennessee Christmas.” The lineup includes for KING & COUNTRY with Carin León (“O Come, O Come Emmanuel”), Cody Johnson (“White Christmas“) and (“I’ll Be Home For Christmas”), Ashley McBryde and Brittney Spencer (“Man With The Bag”), Jon Pardi (“Horsepower Sleigh”) and CeCe Winans (“Joy To The World”).

Grant is also hosting ABC Audio’s When I Think Of Christmas Holiday Special, running over Thanksgiving weekend and Christmas week. The special features the all the best new holiday music from artists like Gabby Barrett, Dan + Shay and Megan Moroney, plus old favorites and songs from Grant and Vince Gill’s new holiday album When I Think of Christmas, a treasury of seasonal songs that capture the spirit of their much-loved “Christmas at the Ryman” concerts. In addition, stars like Parker McCollum, Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood, Chris Janson, Kane Brown, Lainey Wilson and Thomas Rhett will be sharing memories and thoughts on holiday decorating, gifts, traditions, music and more!

Starting this Friday, November 29 through December 21, Grant and Gill will once again bring one of the most successful residencies in the history of Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium (famous former home of the Grand Ole Opry), “Christmas at the Ryman” which has presented over 100 shows in front of nearly a quarter-million people.

Grant will also once again be joining Nashville’s Lipscomb University to celebrate the 20th anniversary of its traditional start to the holiday season with beloved the annual Lighting of the Green. This year’s edition is set for Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Lipscomb University’s Allen Arena Mall. Festivities begin at 4 p.m. with the FREE concert to follow at 6 p.m.

