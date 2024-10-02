CAVEFEST FEATURED ARTIST: Yonder Mountain String Band

Cavefest is only 9 days away and just a short roadtrip from Nashville so start packing your camping gear! GET TICKETS HERE! Today’s Cavefest featured artist is Yonder Mountain String Band. The band will be one of many highlights at the festival and they just released a new single called “The Truth Fits” (listen above) ahead of its forthcoming 11th studio album, Nowhere Next. The uplifting song encourages the listener to rise above external pressures in pursuit of a more fulfilling sense of independence. Nick Piccininni, showcasing his multi-instrumental expertise on mandolin, banjo, fiddle, and vocals, shares, “‘The Truth Fits’ is an expression of the empowerment that comes from building the life that you desire rather than the one you have been conditioned to live.”

Yonder Mountain String Band’s legacy continues to thrive as a masterpiece of innovation, talent, and unmatched musical chemistry. At the heart of the album are adventurous compositions and insightful reflections that enforce the group’s evolving artistry and approach to music. The album highlights the collaborative talents of founding and core members Adam Aijala (guitar, vocals), Dave Johnston (banjo, vocals), Ben Kaufmann (bass, vocals) and Nick Piccininni (mandolin, banjo, fiddle, vocals), who wrote ten of the eleven songs. Fiddler Coleman Smith delivers an elevated flare to eight of the tracks with his gutsy yet tasteful style. Dobro legend Jerry Douglasmakes a cameo on three tracks (“Here I Go,” “Wasting Time,” and “Didn’t Go Wrong”). The ensuing collection is a tapestry of diverse tones and textures that both amplifies the group’s enduring strengths and delivers daring new explorations of musical boundaries.

Nowhere Next arrives on CD, vinyl, and digital streaming platforms on Friday, November 8. The singles “Here I Go,” and “The Truth Fits” are available for streaming and download now.

The band will be playing 9:30 to 11:00 on Oct. 11th at the Amphitheater. See you at The Caverns, 555 Charlie Roberts Road, Pelham TN, 37366

