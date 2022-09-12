Kimberly Williams-Paisley To Host Alzheimer’s Benefit

Kimberly Williams-Paisley along with her siblings Ashley Williams, and Jay Williams will host the fifth annual star-studded ‘Dance Party to End ALZ’ at Nashville’s Wildhorse Saloon on Sunday, November 13. Apple Music’s Beats 1 “Today’s Country” radio host Kelleigh Bannen will serve as emcee for the event and will also perform.

This year’s lineup includes Brad Paisley, Dierks Bentley with Hot Country Knights, Tracy Lawrence, Kelleigh Bannen, Ashley Campbell, Melinda Doolittle, Lindsay Ell, Charles Esten, Chrissy Metz, and special guests. Artists will take the stage to perform their favorite songs from the 1990’s to raise awareness and funds in the fight to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia.

“For the past five years, Dance Party to End ALZ has been bringing people together to dress up, dance and experience great live music as some of the biggest names in country music sing cover songs from the ‘80s and ‘90s,” said Kimberly Williams-Paisley. “Most importantly, though, my siblings Ashley, Jay and I throw this event to help drive awareness and funds for a cause that affects millions of American families, including our own. To date, we’ve raised more than $1.3 million for the Alzheimer’s Association, helping fund research that is going to one day help lead us to a cure for this devastating disease.”

General admission tickets and VIP table packages are available now. To purchase tickets or become a sponsor, visit alz.org/danceparty.

Funds raised through the Dance Party to End ALZ will directly support the Alzheimer’s Association’s research grant program.

Where: Wildhorse Saloon, 120 2nd Avenue North, Nashville, TN 37201

When: Sunday, November 13, 2022 at 6 p.m. CST

Tickets: General admission: $50-$200

VIP table packages: $2,500-$50,000

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit alz.org/danceparty

Who: Actress and author Kimberly Williams-Paisley, actress and director Ashley Williams, apiarist Jay Williams, and Brad Paisley, Dierks Bentley with Hot Country Knights, Tracy Lawrence, Kelleigh Bannen, Ashley Campbell, Melinda Doolittle, Lindsay Ell, Charles Esten, and Chrissy Metz. Additional artists to be announced.