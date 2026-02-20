Bailey Zimmerman Announces ‘Different Night Same Rodeo’ Tour

Bailey Zimmerman is bringing his high-octane live show to Nashville when his Different Night Same Rodeo Tour rolls into Ascend Amphitheater on Saturday, May 2. The stop is part of Zimmerman’s first-ever headline arena run, which kicked off Thursday night with a sold-out performance in Estero, Florida.

Promoted by Live Nation and featuring support from Hudson Westbrook and Blake Whiten, the 30+ date tour finds Zimmerman firing on all cylinders. Fans can expect a hit-packed setlist loaded with crowd favorites including “Backup Plan,” “Fall In Love,” “Comin’ In Cold,” “Chevy Silverado,” “All The Way,” “Religiously,” and the breakout smash “Rock and a Hard Place.” He’s even been treating audiences to a heartfelt take on Miley Cyrus’ “The Climb,” showcasing the emotional range that’s helped fuel his meteoric rise.

The tour follows the release of his sophomore album, Different Night Same Rodeo, via Atlantic Records / Warner Music Nashville. The project debuted Top 15 on the Billboard 200 all-genre chart and Top 3 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart — another major milestone for the Illinois native. Produced by longtime collaborator Austin Shawn, the album leans into arena-ready, rock-powered country anthems while highlighting Zimmerman’s evolving artistry.

The record includes the chart-topping No. 1 collaboration “Backup Plan” with Luke Combs, along with the Platinum-certified Top 10 single “Holy Smokes.” Standout tracks like “New To Country,” “Comin’ In Cold,” “Lost” featuring The Kid LAROI, and “Ashes” with Diplo further cement Zimmerman’s crossover appeal.

In 2025, Zimmerman continued his winning streak with “All The Way” alongside BigXthaPlug. The track racked up 5.46 million global streams in its first 24 hours, debuted at No. 1 on Spotify’s U.S. Top Songs chart, and landed at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 — marking his second Top 10 on the chart following “Rock and a Hard Place.”

Adding to the accolades, Zimmerman was named one of Billboard’s five biggest artists of the 21st century born in the 21st century, alongside Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, The Kid LAROI, and Benson Boone, and later earned a spot on the 2026 Forbes 30 Under 30 Music list.

