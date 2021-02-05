Home / Nashville Music Scene w/ Jerry Holthouse / Kenny Chesney Invites Fans To Pick New Rum Flavor
Kenny Chesney Invites Fans To Pick New Rum Flavor

On the shores of the Caribbean, there’s a new flavor of Kenny Chesney’s premium-blended Blue Chair Bay® Rum on the horizon. Now, eight years after one of the industry’s most successful launches in the history of wine and spirits, the 8-time Entertainer of the Year is turning to No Shoes Nation, his legions of dedicated fans, to help choose the next flavor.

Addressing the fans-first request Chesney shares, “all the fans out there and everybody in No Shoes Nation…we want to involve you guys, we want you to help us pick the flavor,” noting that the new flavor will either be Mocha Rum Cream or Mango Rum Cream.

Participants can vote and enter for a chance to win a guitar signed by Kenny Chesney by visiting Blue Chair Bay’s website.

The new flavor will join the less-than-99 calories rum creams collection which includes fan-favorite Blue Chair Bay Pineapple Rum Cream, Blue Chair Bay Key Lime Rum Cream, Blue Chair Bay Banana Rum Cream and Blue Chair Bay Coconut Spiced Rum Cream.

