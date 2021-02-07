Rhonda Vincent Inducted As Member Of The Grand Ole Opry

Multi-award-winning bluegrass artist Rhonda Vincent was formally inducted as a member of the Grand Ole Opry tonight by Opry member Dierks Bentley. The invitation was delivered in February of 2020 by Opry member Jeannie Seely with an original induction date scheduled for March 24, 2020, prior to the pandemic.

Dierks said, “I’ll never forget the night that our mutual friend Marty Stuary made me an official member of the Opry and I’m so pleased to get to do the same for you tonight. Rhonda, you are now an official member of the Grand Ole Opry! I know you will carry the Opry banner proudly wherever you go.”

“It’s been 343 days, seven hours, three minutes and five seconds,” Rhonda said laughing sharing how many days it had been since the Opry invitation came last year. “This is a night I will never forget and will cherish the rest of my life. I am proof that dreams really do come true.”

“It’s great to have the supremely talented and very patient Rhonda Vincent as an official Opry member,” said Dan Rogers, Vice President and Executive Producer, Grand Ole Opry. “She brings with her countless fans, industry respect, and heartfelt passion for keeping the Opry vibrant and entertaining for generations to come. We look forward to Rhonda spending the rest of her career with us as part of the Opry family.”

Additonal performers tonight included Opry members Riders In The Sky, Jeannie Seely and Mark Wills as well as special guests Don Schlitz and MCA Nashville Records artist Parker McCollum, who made his Grand Ole Opry debut.