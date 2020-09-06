Kendal Conrad – Nashville.com Picks

This Week’s Nashville Pick!

Kendal Conrad – Better On

Hi, my name’s Kendal. If you think this is going to be just another country girl-singing since inside the womb –has a charmingly sweet voice-loves puppies and hanging out with friends, you’d be sadly and terribly mistaken.

My guitar is my best friend. I like to be by myself, but I hate being alone. I drink coffee at midnight. I don’t wear my heart on my sleeve because I’ve got it in the palm of my hand. I don’t just hold a grudge; I have a mental catalogue of every person who ever upset, hurt, or wronged me (to the boy who dropped his PB&J on my lap and ruined my white pants in the 5th grade – you know who you are, and no, I haven’t forgiven you). But don’t worry – I never exact vengeance in real life. I settle for living vicariously through the most gory, graphic, bloody horror movies I can lay my eyes on. I think the best present you can give someone is your favorite book. I’m sensitive, passionate, headstrong. I’m a realist, an idealist, a hopelessly incurable romantic who believes that magic is out there waiting for those who fight hard enough to find it. I’m determined to own a pair of cowboy boots in every color. I over-analyze and overthink everything; people’s words and actions ALWAYS have some kind of hidden, secret meaning that needs deciphering, so I dutifully answer the call. I could probably eat McDonald’s #15 (chicken nugget meal) every day for the rest of my existence. I don’t want to be a part of the crowd; I want to be standing onstage looking at it. I have my mother’s eyes.

I want my songs to mean something. I want to write about things that matter. I’m not a cliché, a stereotype, a follower. I’ve got something to say. I want to be that lyric you can’t forget, that melody you find yourself humming without even realizing it. I want people to hear my music and get a feeling, a vibe, an emotion, to recall a memory, to think of a lost love, to remember a relative who passed away, a friend who hurt them, a boy who should have stayed. Sometimes all we need is one person in this world to say to us “I know how it feels.”

In the words of Sir Elton John, my gift is my song, and this one’s for you.

Thanks for noticing,

Kendal…

Kendal Conrad is a singer, actor, published writer, and award-winning songwriter. Kendal appeared on MTV and sang a duet onstage with Keith Urban. Kendal was featured on Keith Urban’s website as one of his favorite “Raise ‘Em Up” Tour moments. She also joined Walker Hayes onstage to perform “Halloween” for 92.5 XTU’s Ski Day at Jack Frost Big Boulder.

She is International Miss Talent and won the title with her original song “Girlstrong.” She has performed at the White House, Wells Fargo Center, Sands Casino, Six Flags, Hersheypark, the Bitter End, and Musikfest, as well as the Susquehanna Bank Center for 92.5 XTU’s anniversary party. Kendal has sung the National Anthem for MLB, NBA, MMA, NASCAR, and NBC’s National Dog Show. She was a finalist in the NBC 10 Talent Search and a finalist in the Colgate Country Showdown. She is the 2015 Country Showdown Winner for Philadelphia’s 92.5 XTU.

Kendal has opened for country artists Blake Shelton, Charlie Daniels Band, Devin Dawson, Drew Baldridge, Alabama, Walker Hayes, Hunter Hayes, Brandon Lay, Carter Winter, Sara Evans, Tucker Beathard, Jerrod Niemann, Michael Ray, Thompson Square, Parmalee, Dylan Schneider, Diamond Rio, Kane Brown, Granger Smith, Phil Vassar, Craig Morgan, Rodney Atkins, Easton Corbin, Trailer Choir, Maggie Rose, Craig Campbell, Mo Pitney, Striking Matches, Old Dominion, Outshyne, Chris Cagle, and The Cadillac Three and performed personally for author Nicholas Sparks.

She has played the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open, the Foundry at the Fillmore, iPlay America, Jenks Club, Prospector’s Saloon, One Centre Square, Sherman Theater, Sellersville Theatre, Provident Bank Park, PPL Center, Wayne County Fair, PGA Concert at the Bogey, and the Santander Arena.

Kendal recorded her first EP in country star Reba McEntire’s studio in Nashville. Kendal plays a Martin guitar.

