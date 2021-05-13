Billy Gibbons To Be Honored At Grand Ole Opry

America Salutes You is honoring Billy Gibbons at the Grand Ole Opry House on Sunday, May 16th. This is a benefit concert supporting the military, veterans and first responder charities and will recognize and celebrate Billy Gibbons’ outstanding career. Chris Janson joins the all-star lineup. Previously announced performers include Brad Paisley, Dennis Quaid, Eric Church, Jimmie Vaughan, Larkin Poe, Lucinda Williams, Travis Tritt, Tim Montana and Guthrie Trapp. The live audience will be at reduced capacity of 1800 and socially distanced. The concert will be from 7:30 – 9:30 p.m. central time. Tickets are on sale on the Grand Ole Opry House website Home – Grand Ole Opry .

“What an honor it is for the America Salutes You benefit concert series 2021 to kick off at the historic Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville honoring Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top for his 50+ years of amazing entertainment and philanthropic work,” commented Bob Okun, Executive Producer, America Salutes You. “This live to tape broadcast show will be distributed nationally to raise awareness and funds for the best in class non-profit charities assisting our front line heroes.”

100% of the public donations will be made to non-profits including ThanksUSA, CreatiVets, the USO, First Responders Children‘s Foundation. Returning sponsors include: Walgreens, Verizon Media, Amazon, Medstar Health, KLOVE Media, The Center for Discovery, The Davis Elkins Foundation with more to be announced.

Bob Okun is the Executive Producer of this event and the annual nationally televised “Guitar Legends” concert series. Award-winning producer and filmmaker Martin Guigui is the Music Director. Evan Haiman is the TV Producer. Tisha Fein is the Producer.