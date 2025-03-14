Kane Brown Kicks Off The High Road Tour

Last night, Kane Brown kicked off his The High Road Tour with an arena show in San Diego, CA at Pechanga Arena. With support from Mitchell Tenpenny and Dasha, the set list featured songs from his newly released album, The High Road, as well as fan favorite hits. Produced by AEG, the tour continues tomorrow with a stop in Ontario, CA and through October hitting stops along the way including a two night stay at Bridgestone Arena here in Nashville. GET TICKETS HERE! Mitchell Tenpenny, Scotty McCreery, Dasha, Ashley Cooke, Restless Road, John Morgan, and Dylan Schneider serve as support.

With The High Road, Kane has brought fans his most meaningful project to date. Listen to Kane Brown and Jelly Roll’s Haunted above. Created over the course of two years while touring all around the world, the project reflects Kane’s ever-evolving career.

