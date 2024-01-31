Kane Brown, 2024 CRS Artist Humanitarian Award Recipient

The Country Radio Broadcasters (CRS) has announced that Sony Music Nashville artist Kane Brown is the recipient of the 2024 CRS Artist Humanitarian Award. This accolade is in recognition of Kane’s unwavering commitment to humanitarian efforts, particularly in his dedication to serving underprivileged youth.

Kane Brown’s philanthropic endeavors have consistently centered on improving the lives of underprivileged youth. His impactful contributions include supporting the Boys & Girls Club National Organization (BGCA). He personally funded opportunities for 16 youth and 4 adults from the local BGCA chapter, providing backstage access, sharing his inspiring story, arranging dinner, and gifting tickets to his shows. Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, he continued these efforts by offering a safe suite experience for the children and their chaperones.

Additionally, Kane contributed a portion of his concert earnings — a dollar from each ticket sold on his NBA arena tour — towards the renovation of a BGCA gym in Cleveland, Ohio. He also collaborated with Lowe’s for the rebuilding of a BGCA in Chattanooga, Tennessee, his hometown. The proceeds from his single “Worldwide Beautiful” and his “Kane Krunch” cereal were also generously donated to the BGCA.

In recognition of his significant philanthropic contributions, Kane Brown was awarded the “Champion of Youth” accolade by the BGCA in October 2022, an honor shared with past recipients such as LeBron James, Denzel Washington, and Jennifer Lopez.

Beverlee Brannigan, CRS/CRB Board member and Chairwoman of the CRS Awards Committee spoke about this year’s honoree, saying, “CRS is proud to recognize Kane Brown with our highest Artist Humanitarian honor. Kane ‘walks the walk’ in supporting underprivileged youth in the U.S. through a deep commitment to the Boys & Girls Club National organization. We are inspired by his year-round generosity of time, effort, and resources. Kane continues to be a daily difference-maker in the lives of youths.”

Kane will be honored during CRS Honors, scheduled for Thursday, February 29th, at 3 p.m.

The CRB Artist Humanitarian Award was created in 1990 by the organization’s board, and honors a Country Artist whose philanthropic efforts have significantly improved the effectiveness and impact of the causes they support. This individual not only lends their name and influence but also dedicates their time, talent, and resources.

Past recipients of the Artist Humanitarian Award have included Tracy Lawrence, Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Blake Shelton, Dierks Bentley, Zac Brown, Lady Antebellum, Carrie Underwood, Rascal Flatts, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, Trace Adkins, Randy Owen, Toby Keith, and Brad Paisley, among others.